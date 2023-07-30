Elvish Yadav fans make him trend on Twitter with 1 million tweets after Salman Khan slams him on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Fans of YouTuber Elvish Yadav are making him trend on Twitter and raising voices for ‘boycotting’ Salman Khan. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 host bashed Elvish Yadav on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, making him cry. Also read: Salman Khan confirms not quitting Bigg Boss OTT 2, reveals what keeps him going: ‘Sometimes I walk out…’

Elvish Yadav began crying after Salman Khan bashed him.

Elvish had used some derogatory words for Bebika Dhurve while Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan hung around and ‘encouraged’ him. Salman pulled up all three on the weekend episode and bashed Elvish. Apparently, Elvish had said that even dogs do not care about Bebika. Elvish kept saying horrible things that were censored in the clip shown during the episode. When Elvish heard that Jiya doesn't feel safe around him, he told Abhishek that he doesn't even look at women like Jiya in the outside world.

While speaking to Elvish, Salman asked him what good are his millions of followers or trending on social media, or going viral when he cannot say nice things. Regardless, Elvish began trending again on Twitter despite Salman's thrashing. ‘Unbreakable Elvish Yadav’ trending on Twitter with more than 1 million tweets in just six hours. His fans are also asking for a boycott of Salman Khan, sharing the hashtag on different pages on Twitter and Instagram.

A fan wrote, “Our brother is fighting constantly inside and we have to fight outside so don't stop and make this trend 2 million.” “King was born in Haryana, but now he lives in our hearts! No one like Rao Sahab UNBREAKABLE ELVISH YADAV,” he wrote." Salman said during the show that his 10 million followers should be asked to give ₹500 each to him and see how many come through. A fan commented, "Someone saying 500 deke join karna. Wake up to reality: 500 ki kya baat hain 5 lac bhi de denge systumm hain (We can give 5 lakh too for Elvish). This is loyal and real army of Elvish Yadav," he wrote.

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2 began in June and also stars Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid and others.

