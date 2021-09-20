Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Emmys 2021 full winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards
web series

Emmys 2021 full winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards

Emmy Awards 2021 complete winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, take a look at who bagged trophies this year.
AP | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 08:38 AM IST
In this video grab issued Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, by the Television Academy, Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Ted Lasso" during the Primetime Emmy Awards. (Television Academy via AP)(AP)

The Emmy Awards 2021, celebrating the best of television, marked a return to in-person award ceremonies after going virtual last year. The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, is taking place at the Event Deck at LA Live. The ceremony moved to an indoor-outdoor venue this year due to the pandemic. Other precautions include all attendees being required to show proof of vaccination.

Among the early winners at the Emmys 2021 were Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown, taking home the supporting actor awards for a comedy and limited series, respectively.

Also read | Emmys 2021: Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein win best supporting actress and actor in a comedy for Ted Lasso

Actor in Drama: Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Actress in Drama: Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Actor in a Limited Series: Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Actress in a Limited Series: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Writing for a Limited Series: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Directing for a Limited Series: Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Competition program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Directing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello (Hacks, There Is No Line)

RELATED STORIES

Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, There Is No Line)

Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writing for Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Directing for a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs (the Crown)

Writing for a Drama Series: Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series: Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emmys ted lasso
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sex Education: Will Otis and Maeve reunite in season 4? Asa Butterfield predicts

Emmys 2021: The Crown, Mare of Easttown off to a great start

Gauahar Khan: I can just shun patriarchy and all sorts of judgments and norms out of my life

Divya Agarwal says she hasn't spoken to Shamita since her Bigg Boss OTT win
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP