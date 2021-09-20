Emmys 2021 full winners list: From Ted Lasso to The Crown, see who won awards

The Emmy Awards 2021, celebrating the best of television, marked a return to in-person award ceremonies after going virtual last year. The show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, is taking place at the Event Deck at LA Live. The ceremony moved to an indoor-outdoor venue this year due to the pandemic. Other precautions include all attendees being required to show proof of vaccination.

Among the early winners at the Emmys 2021 were Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown, taking home the supporting actor awards for a comedy and limited series, respectively.

Actor in Drama: Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Actress in Drama: Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Actor in a Limited Series: Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Actress in a Limited Series: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Writing for a Limited Series: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Directing for a Limited Series: Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit)

Competition program: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Directing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello (Hacks, There Is No Line)

Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, There Is No Line)

Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writing for Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Directing for a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs (the Crown)

Writing for a Drama Series: Peter Morgan (The Crown)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series: Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)