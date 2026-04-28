Exclusive: Hwang Chansung on Bloodhounds, 2PM’s concert, and “collaborating with Taecyeon & Junho”

K-pop idol and actor Hwang Chansung draws on years of martial arts discipline. A third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, he channels that precision and focus as a villain, but one with a human core, in the hit Bloodhounds 2.

Hwang Chansung

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A Villain with a Human Core

The show marks his first foray into hardcore action, a move he describes as pivotal in his acting career. He plays Tae Geom, a former soldier stripped of his stripes, who turns to the wrong side of the law as the right-hand man of Baek Jeong (Rain), the mastermind behind the illegal world of bare-knuckle boxing, where fights invariably end in bloodshed.

His character’s emotional arc found resonance with viewers, as he tries to clutch at the last shreds of humanity in a world driven by greed and violence.

“Tae Geom for me is not just a simple villain; he is someone thrown into a difficult position. The struggle in his journey to pull himself out of that hole is what really attracted me to the character,” says Hwang Chansung over a Zoom call from Seoul.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the Archetype {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the Archetype {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The dichotomy in Tae Geom’s personality—the emotional masking and impassive attitude towards the world he inhabits, and his inherent moral compass—was an interesting play for the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dichotomy in Tae Geom’s personality—the emotional masking and impassive attitude towards the world he inhabits, and his inherent moral compass—was an interesting play for the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I don’t actually see Tae Geom as a villain. He was a man and a father with his back against the wall, forced to do bad things for his family. While his actions were wrong, I believe that in his position, he would have forced himself to become emotionless and more observant to become the enforcer and problem solver he had to be.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I don’t actually see Tae Geom as a villain. He was a man and a father with his back against the wall, forced to do bad things for his family. While his actions were wrong, I believe that in his position, he would have forced himself to become emotionless and more observant to become the enforcer and problem solver he had to be.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Choosing Story Over Hype {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choosing Story Over Hype {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family-man arc was a draw for him, as he reveals Mark Wahlberg’s 2010 boxing drama The Fighter is an all-time favourite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family-man arc was a draw for him, as he reveals Mark Wahlberg’s 2010 boxing drama The Fighter is an all-time favourite. {{/usCountry}}

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“I enjoyed that movie immensely. It’s a story about family and how Mark Wahlberg’s character grows as a boxer, as well as how Christian Bale’s character develops. It is based on a true story, and watching it made me really want to work with a character that experiences that kind of growth.”

Building Chemistry On Screen

Talking about his onscreen dynamics with Rain, and the raw synergy as the two take each other on in brutal fight sequences, he reveals that both actors carefully worked through their scenes to make them as natural as possible.

“A week before we began filming, Rain actually texted me first and suggested that we work out together every day. In a way, it felt as though he was professing his love for me! Of course, I was very happy and said yes. Even though he is my senior, I truly believed that we needed to have a personal, intimate relationship for our synergy to work on screen. We trained, ate, and discussed our work every day, which deepened our relationship and translated well to the screen. When filming action sequences, it is unavoidable that you occasionally hit each other for real. Because we were so close, we were able to pull it off naturally and deliver that raw feeling. This was especially true for the tunnel scene; we wanted to convey our characters’ mutual hatred so convincingly that even when the director said ‘Okay,’ Rain and I would discuss it further to ensure we had really pulled it off right.”

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Choosing Roles with Intent

Post the success of Bloodhounds 2, he recently made a cameo in the rom-com Yumi’s Cells 3. Having been part of popular K-dramas such as What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and So I Married an Anti Fan. Chansung says the current global popularity of K-dramas has never been a yardstick for his choices.

“It’s true that K-dramas are incredibly popular, and I am honoured to show my work to a global audience. However, I believe that if I let that dynamic influence my selection of projects, it won’t be sustainable. More than the character itself, I first look at the story—is it fun and resonant to me? Then I look at the character to see if he is charming, interesting, or fascinating, and whether I can breathe life into him. After filming Bloodhounds, I find myself more interested in characters that deal with growth and inner struggle.”

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Drawn to Action

Given his expertise in martial arts, he says action is a space he is now drawn to more than ever.

“I actually want to explore it more intensely. It was thrilling and rewarding to work on Bloodhounds. Perhaps later on, I will go beyond fistfights and use my Kendo skills in knife sequences as well.”

Back to Where It Began

The multi-hyphenate Hwang Chansung is also a singer, rapper and songwriter, and is fondly called the “maknae” (youngest member) of the popular boy band 2PM since 2008. The six member group, which also includes Ok Taecyeon and Lee Junho, is gearing up for its debut anniversary concert in Japan this May. With most members pursuing solo careers, Chansung — who was also the master of ceremonies at Taecyeon’s wedding on April 24th — reveals that time stands still when they come together.

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“Preparations for our fifteenth-anniversary concert are coming along very nicely. We are training hard. Because it is our anniversary, both we and our fans have high expectations. We are thinking deeply about how to perfect our stage and show new aspects of ourselves. When the members gather, I forget the time we spent working solo; it’s like a time machine taking us back to the old days. It is a nostalgic feeling that brings our energy back to that time, and we become very committed.”

Second Gen, Lasting Impact

When asked about the possibility of sharing screen space with his bandmates Ok Taecyeon and Lee Junho, who have also built successful acting careers, he calls it a dream.

“However, actors are always in a position where they must be cast and selected, so we are all just waiting for that opportunity.”

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One of the most popular second-generation K-pop bands, 2PM played a key role in setting style trends since their debut in 2008. Popularly known as the “beast idols”—an image defined by intense masculinity, raw energy and powerful synchronised performances—Chansung says he is impressed by the dynamism of newer groups as K-pop dominates the global stage.

“The third, fourth, and fifth-generation groups are already here, and they are so talented. They make their unique qualities stand out distinctly. The lyrics and tone of their songs usually focus on love and growth; the music isn’t vulgar and doesn’t have a negative influence. The message is very wholesome, and I think that positive tone makes it easier for K-pop to remain popular with teens in the global audience.”

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Always in Progress

Looking back at his two decade long career, which has unfolded alongside the global surge of Korean popular culture, now dictating international trends, he says introspectively…

“K-pop has been established in Korea for a long time, and thankfully, the rest of the world has slowly caught up to our love for it. From our standpoint, we just need to focus on doing our best to be the best artists we can be. I think the global audience has taken note of our efforts, which has allowed us to visit them and take the stage. It has been an incredible stroke of fortune that this dynamic has occurred and that I have been a part of it.”

He defines himself as an artist constantly seeking growth and reinvention.

“If I am not doing interviews, PR, or training for a concert, I am really just working on myself—my acting and my singing. I also keep a close eye on industry trends. All of my time goes into studying Japanese and English and bettering myself. These days, I am looking closely at my capacity as an individual and an artist, as that is the only thing that will take me further. I am always working on myself.”

Asked about a possible Indian collaboration, he responds with a smile: “Bollywood?”—giving a big thumbs up across the screen, signing off.

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