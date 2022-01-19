Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Exclusive: Not Rohit Saraf, Aisha Ahmed is seeing Uday Oberoi
web series

Exclusive: Not Rohit Saraf, Aisha Ahmed is seeing Uday Oberoi

Contrary to rumours actors Rohit Saraf and Aisha Ahmed are not dating. Instead Ahmed is dating a marketing lad from the city
Exclusive: Not Rohit Saraf, Aisha Ahmed is seeing Uday Oberoi
Published on Jan 19, 2022 04:43 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

Although the internet might be shipping millennial actors Rohit Saraf and Aisha Ahmed together, the two aren’t dating in real life. HTCity has it exclusively that Ahmed is instead dating Uday Oberoi, a marketing professional from Mumbai. The two have been seeing each other for some time, and Ahmed is tight-lipped about the same.

A close friend of Ahmed reveals, “The two have been dating for more than a year. Aisha is not comfortable talking about it openly. Firstly because Uday is not from the industry. So, she doesn’t want him to get scandalised, especially since their fans already want Rohit and her to be together. Secondly, as Aisha and Uday are just going with the flow, they don’t wish to announce it to the world as of now. However, everyone in her inner circle is well aware of their relationship. Even their families are acquainted with each other and often go out together.”

When we contacted the Adulting actor, she shares, “I’m definitely not dating Rohit; he is a dear friend. And for the rest, I would not like to comment.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP