Exclusive: Not Rohit Saraf, Aisha Ahmed is seeing Uday Oberoi

Although the internet might be shipping millennial actors Rohit Saraf and Aisha Ahmed together, the two aren’t dating in real life. HTCity has it exclusively that Ahmed is instead dating Uday Oberoi, a marketing professional from Mumbai. The two have been seeing each other for some time, and Ahmed is tight-lipped about the same.

A close friend of Ahmed reveals, “The two have been dating for more than a year. Aisha is not comfortable talking about it openly. Firstly because Uday is not from the industry. So, she doesn’t want him to get scandalised, especially since their fans already want Rohit and her to be together. Secondly, as Aisha and Uday are just going with the flow, they don’t wish to announce it to the world as of now. However, everyone in her inner circle is well aware of their relationship. Even their families are acquainted with each other and often go out together.”

When we contacted the Adulting actor, she shares, “I’m definitely not dating Rohit; he is a dear friend. And for the rest, I would not like to comment.”

