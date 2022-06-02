Exclusive! Sonalee Kulkarni on her wedding: I don’t think I felt married at all until I did the rituals; will release her wedding footage on OTT

Sonalee Kulkarni may have officially got married last year, but for her, the “actual wedding” only happened last month. The actor had a registered marriage with UK-based finance professional Kunal Benodekar in May 2021, and on their first anniversary, the couple had a traditional wedding. “During the pandemic we only got our registered wedding done. The registration had to be done because I was stuck in Dubai and I couldn’t be there without the paperwork. We couldn’t do the wedding rituals. In fact, our family wasn’t even there then,” the actor seen in Pandu (2021) and Bestseller explains, talking about her wedding ceremony for the first time.

The rituals took place in London, with the couple’s close family members and friends in attendance. Without sharing many details, she tells us, “I believe in all the rituals. I always dreamt of having this wedding. I didn’t feel married at all until I did the rituals.”

Although Kulkarni says that “it was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding”, the only picture that has come out on Instagram shows her in a white gown. The actor is yet to drop her wedding photos, as she says, “I didn’t marry for Instagram pictures.”

She refuses to talks about the mystery behind the white gown and if she had a white wedding, as she has “a strategy in place” — making a show out of her wedding. The couple’s wedding will be released on a Marathi OTT platform. “This is something no one has done in the Marathi fraternity. I’m quite excited about it,” she confirms.

After the wedding, Kulkarni went to Mexico for her honeymoon. “It was a lot of fun. Mexico is beautiful! More than a honeymoon, it was like a holiday for us. Weddings are stressful, so we just let all that stress out and relaxed,” she signs off.