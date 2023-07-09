Falaq Naaz's sister Shafaq tells her she's not being herself inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Shafaq Naaz, sister of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Falaq Naaz, has said that Falaq is not being herself on the show, and appears to be scared. Shafaq appeared on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and shared the stage with show host Salman Khan. Salman asked her if she liked the show, and Shafaq told him she loves Bigg Boss, but finds this season to be very “low”. (Also read: Salman Khan confirms two-weeks' extension for Bigg Boss OTT 2, says 400 crore minutes watched in 2 week)

Shafaq says Bigg Boss OTT 2 is ‘low’

Falaq Naaz cries on Bigg Boss OTT 2 when she saw her sister Shafaq.

Salman first welcomed Shafaq on the stage and made her greet her sister as well. He then asked her about the show. Shafaq then said, “To tell you the truth, I find it very low.” Salman joked if it was because of him, and Shafaq laughed as she said, “Not at all! If there is any energy here, it is because of you. I watch Bigg Boss a lot and I love the show but I feel the energy of the show is very low this time. I am unable to see passion in any contestant.”

She added, “Everyone wants to participate in Bigg Boss but the contestants here seem to be unaware of the huge platform that they have got. They seem to have no clue what they should do on such a platform.” Salman also added that he often tried to explain the same thing to the contestants.

Falaq cries

Shafaq then addressed Falaq as she cried, and said, “So, no one is real (on Bigg Boss OTT 2). Falaq, do not cry, you are very strong. But where are you lost? What happened? This is not who you are….none of us have seen you like this. You have such strong opinions and views. You speak less, but you speak your mind. Why are you scared? What is scaring you? Are you even capable of being scared?”

Salman then interrupted to say that maybe Falaq's own family did not know her real persona and the side they have seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2 is her real side. “We know she is not like this at all. (Here) She is very conscious of what she is doing and how she looks …whether it looks good or bad on her,” Shafaq told Salman.

Salman then assured Falaq that she must do what feels right and not bother about anything else. He said that he is there to guide the contestants if they go wrong. “If you go wrong, I will tell you. Do not worry! I told you about Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. I am not here to take any classes. I know you may not understand some things when inside the house and that is why we are here. I come twice a week, and god forbid if something big goes wrong then Bigg Boss interferes. We will not allow anything wrong to happen inside the house.”

Falaq continued to crying and Shafaq said, “Do not cry! Stop crying. Salman sir is here to guide you, please stop being bothered about what is wrong and right. Do what you feel is right. Why don't you fight for yourself? What are you scared of?”

Falaq shares her problem

Falaq told her sister that she was not scared at all and Shafaq asked, “Then what are you thinking? What is wrong? You have fought the world, what are these 13-14 people inside this house?” Falaq then said that everyone shouts in the house and she cannot raise her voice. Both Shafaq and Salman urged her to maintain her own volume but speak up. They added that those who wish to listen to her, will do so irrespective of whether or not she is shouting.

