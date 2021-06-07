Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Web Series / 'Family ke mann ko bhaaya': Amul celebrates Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2
web series

'Family ke mann ko bhaaya': Amul celebrates Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajypayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 has a new fan - Amul, the dairy brand. They released a new pictorial dedicated to the web series.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The Family Man 2 began streaming earlier this month.

Manoj Bajypayee's The Family Man 2 has won a million hearts owing to its powerful storyline, direction and brilliant performances by the actors of the series.

Manoj, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for essaying the role of Srikant Tiwari, who is juggling between being a family man and a secret agent. And now the actor has found a new fan in none other than Amul!

Amul, known for its creative and witty topicals, released a new pictorial dedicated to the web series.

Sharing an artwork of Manoj's character Srikant and Samantha Akkineni's character Raji along with Priya Mani's character Suchi, the doodle had Family Ke Mann Ko Bhaaya and Spies Up Your Life written on it.

Amul captioned the post, Amul Topical: Popular streaming OTT series.

Amul is known for its creative and quirky cartoon posters on films and actors. The brand never disappoints and usually comes up with topical doodles on film releases, celebrity weddings, and other significant events.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, ably portrayed by Manoj, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

The second season of the show started streaming on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Actor Samantha Akkineni essays an important role in the second season, which also features Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Vedant Sinha.

