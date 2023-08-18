Fargo season 5 first look: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm lead new cast; release date out

The fifth season of Fargo is here. The makers of the Emmy-winning anthology limited series unveiled a new cast of characters for its latest season on Friday. FX also released the first-look images from the new season and the plot details from the series created by Noah Hawley. (Also read: When Timothée Chalamet visited Greta Gerwig on Barbie set: ‘I should have been in this’)

About Season 5

Juno Temple and Jon Hamm in Fargo Season 5.

Set in 2019 in Minnesota and North Dakota, Season 5 chronicles a Midwestern housewife named Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon (Juno Temple), who gets embroiled with the authorities and has to confront her mysterious past. When local North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) enters the scene with his son Gator (Joe Keery), and drifter Ole Munch (Sam Spruell); he seeks out some answers.

More details

This leads to Dot's husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) and mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who reveal more secrets. When Lorraine realizes that her family might be in some danger, she calls legal counsel (Dave Foley) for assistance. Meanwhile, Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris) are also involved in the lookout for some answers in the mix.

Produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, and internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution, Fargo Season 5 is executive produced by Joel and Ethan Coen, who made the Oscar winning film in 1996. The latest season, which is a spin-off from the Frances McDormand-starring film, is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. Season 5 has a total of 10 episodes and will release on November 21.

The past seasons of the acclaimed show has starred Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Carrie Coon and Timothy Olyphant.

Netflix's surprise element

Meanwhile, as per a report by Deadline, Netflix has said that it will ship subscribers to its DVD plan as many as 10 discs before it stops operations on September 29.

In an email that was received by the customers, the streaming service noted, "After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season. We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day. Let’s have some fun for our finale! If you click below by August 29th, you could find up to 10 extra discs in your mailbox. These finale discs will be sent out on September 29th, our very last shipping day. You won’t know if any extra envelopes are headed your way until they arrive in your mailbox! U.S. only. Limited quantity. While supplies last. Don’t forget to review your queue and move your must-watch movies to the top. We wish you happy viewing and truly thank you for being part of our final season. Enjoy each and every red envelope."

