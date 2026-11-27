The row over the Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has intensified in India. The series is Netflix’s first Pakistani original and is slated for release on December 4. However, film workers’ unions in India have called for a ban on the show, citing political tensions between the two countries. Now, after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also called on Netflix not to stream any Pakistani content, a film workers’ body has issued an ultimatum to the streamer to honour it.

FWICE threatens to stop Netflix projects’ shoots

Fawad Khan stars in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix's first Pakistani original series. more less

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Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a stern warning to Netflix on Thursday, threatening to withdraw its members from all Netflix productions and bring shootings at its locations to a standstill if the platform fails to comply. The FWICE had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention in preventing the show’s release in India.

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Speaking to news agency ANI, FWICE President BN Tiwari said that all streaming platforms operating in India had been instructed by the government last year not to showcase Pakistani content, and that Netflix had agreed ‘not to showcase content that goes against India's policies or national interests’. Tiwari added, “Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon. I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now”

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a stronger position, the FWICE president warned that the federation could withdraw its workforce from Netflix's productions across India if the platform went ahead with the release. "Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped," he said. Tiwari claimed that FWICE represents almost 95% of the workers, technicians and artists in the industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a stronger position, the FWICE president warned that the federation could withdraw its workforce from Netflix's productions across India if the platform went ahead with the release. "Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped," he said. Tiwari claimed that FWICE represents almost 95% of the workers, technicians and artists in the industry. {{/usCountry}}

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The federation represents nearly 5 lakh workers associated with various unions and professions across film and entertainment industries in West India

I&B Ministry asks Netflix to comply

On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked the streaming platform to comply with its 2025 advisory about Pakistani content and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment.

About Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series adapts Pakistani novelist Farhat Ishtiaq's 2013 bestselling Urdu novel of the same name. The series follows six love stories and features some of the biggest names in Pakistan's entertainment industry, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

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The series, which has been eight years in the making, unveiled its trailer at Karachi's historic Mohatta Palace this week, with the cast in attendance.