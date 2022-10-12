Four More Shots Please 3 trailer: More drama for the girls as new romantic interests enter the scene. Watch

Prime Video unveiled the teaser of Four More Shots Please! season 3 on Wednesday, which promised more drama in the lives of the four girls as they tackle new romantic interests. The four friends – Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo), and Umang Singh (Bani J) – started this year by making new resolutions, but failed terribly in keeping them. A number of new faces have also joined the scene in the third season. Also Read| Kirti Kulhari to take a break from web series: They’re exhaustive and really exhausting

The trailer started with the girls having the time of their lives as they party and travel together. The last season ended on a cliffhanger, where Damini had to choose between Prateik Babbar’s Jeh and Milind Soman’s Dr Aamir, and the trailer revealed that she went with Jeh as the two share a kiss. Siddhi is intent on having a perfect year with good sex and a good career; she also makes a guy cry with her criticism in the middle of the act. Umang has a new girlfriend, played by Shilpa Shukla, and decides to stop running away from confrontation with her family. Amid her romance with Jeh, Damini promises to remain single and focus only on her work, while Anjana declares she will become the main partner in her law firm and stay away from married men.

However, as expected, things soon go downhill for all the girls. Anjana has an argument with her ex-flame Shashank (Sameet Kochhar), and also lands in an awkward situation after her daughter reveals that she kissed her ex-husband Varun (Neil Bhoopalam) in front of his fiance Kavya (Amrita Puri). Umang practises boxing with a new entry, an artist played by Jim Sarbh, and Damini meets a new man who evokes the activist inside her. Siddhi runs into an ex (Rajeev Siddharth), who tells her that he still loves her, and also encounters her mom (Simone Singh) with new entry (Sushant Singh) in an awkward situation.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the third season of the Emmy-nominated Amazon Original is directed by Joyeeta Patpatia. It will start streaming on Prime Video on October 21.

