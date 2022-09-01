Goldie Behl on Duranga being a copy of hit Korean show: ‘Why fix something that isn’t broke’

Goldie Behl is happy with the all the praise coming his way for his hit web series, Duranga. Starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, the suspense thriller boasts of multiple twists and turns as it revolves around the life of a couple, a fugitive and a cop. It was an official Indian adaptation of hit Korean show, Flower of Evil. Though it was copied from the original to the T, it was praised for being a faithful adaptation and not losing out on suspense even once. Also read: Duranga review: Gulshan Devaiah delivers his career-best performance opposite Drashti Dhami in creepy thriller

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Goldie Behl shared his justification for not experimenting with the screenplay. He also dropped hints about season 2. Excerpts:

Duranga was very much a scene to scene copy of Korean show, Flower of Evil. Was it intentional?

It was absolutely intentional because why fix something that isn’t broke. Its very simple that way. If something is working, which is why you have taken the original, then why to spoilt it. Rather than accused of being too similar versus having messed it up, its bit of playing safe. As you can see the end of season 1, there is a lot more scope for experimenting in season 2.

Don't you think the interest of the audience dies down until the second season arrives, if the first season ends at a crucial point?

Not necessary. We did give a closure – the kid finding the nails of the murder victims. This is the season of season 2 – Delhi Crime, Maharani and more.

Goldie Behl is the creator of Duranga.

Was there any major difficulty in filming the show?

We started filming it in January this year and had our share of problems. First Drashti got Covid, so we delayed the shoot, then Gulshan got Covid, so we again delayed the shoot. We also had a lot to shoot underwater. Because of Covid, Drashti and Gulshan didn’t have enough rehearsals underwater – like scuba diving. It took some time and was a difficult shoot. We went to Dapoli (shown as Sarangwadi in the show) for the outdoor shoot, it’s on the western coast of Maharashtra and is quite stunning and unexplored. That too was quite an exerting shoot.

What do you think should be taken care of while making a thriller?

Pace is very important in a thriller. We managed to keep a good pace in Duranga and did not made it as indulgent. Sometimes we fall in love with our own work and make it slow paced and indulgent, but the audience today is very restless, they are used to seeing Insta Reels. We can’t compete with that but we can keep them on the edge constantly and give them continuous twists and turns to keep them engaged.

I have a complaint. Why the doors of the house of a fugitive and a cop are not locked? Once Abhijit Khandkekar walks in the open door and finds Gulshan in the house, again Drashti finds Gulshan standing at the gate one night.

Their home is like a showroom as well where people walk in to buy stuff. There is a woman also, an interior designer, who comes to buy something. Again, it opened with the storm, wind and rain as they live in a society.