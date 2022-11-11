Gossip Girl new trailer teases the return of Georgina Sparks. Watch

"Welcome back, followers."

The trailer of the second half of Gossip Girl Season 1 tells us that all is not over, as the remaining six episodes from the debut season air later this month. Guess what, a blast from the past has made her scandalous return!

Michelle Trachtenberg is officially back as Georgina Sparks and she makes sure that her presence is known. If the full length trailer is any indication, this season is giving more chaos, drama and more cat fights.

Fans were left a little less satisfied when HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot premiered without the original cast members when Season 1 aired for six weeks early August. HBO Max then announced that it would break the season into two parts, with the remaining six episodes all set to premiere this Thanksgiving day.

In the original run of the show, it was Georgina who reigned over Gossip Girl so as she marks her return now, it is not really surprising that she will face the girl on the front now. In the trailer, we see Georgina making her presence in Kate's living room uninvited and cutting her short with, "Did you know that you have four weak points of entry and a very pliable super?"

Aside from Georgina's return, the new trailer also gives us an exciting peek into the fallout that causes over the kiss between Julien and Obie, that occurred in the finale of the midseason. "You guys deserve whatever you've got coming," is what Zoya has to say just before Thanksgiving rolls out.

Season 2 brings back the cast that were introduced in the first season, including Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah.

Gossip Girl premieres on HBO Max on December 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.