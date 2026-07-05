Harshad Chopda 'took lessons from Gaurav Khanna and Shalin Bhanot': Internet trolls actor over 'overacting' in Lock Upp

During the 'Judgement Day' episode of Lock Upp, Farah Khan asked Harshad how he felt after revealing one of the biggest secrets of his life. The actor said that although he did not feel much when he first opened up about it, Laila's recent remark made him uncomfortable.

On the very first day of Lock Upp , actor Harshad Chopra shared a deeply personal secret about being cheated on by his girlfriend and best friend. However, a remark made jokingly by Varun Yadav, aka Laila, later triggered him. In the latest episode, Harshad was seen losing his temper and criticising Varun for bringing up the topic, even in jest. However, viewers are not convinced by his reaction, with many calling it an "act".

Before explaining the situation, Harshad slammed his hand on the table, expressing his anger. He revealed that he had confided in Varun Yadav as well, considering him a brother, but his remark, "Isliye chhod ke chali gayi (that's why she left you)," deeply hurt him.

Varun explained himself, saying, "Harshad said something about his hands being cold, so I just said it in fun, 'Tabhi woh aapko chhod ke chali gayi (that's why she left you).' But I apologised to him because he was hurt."

Harshad then told Varun, "Do you know what state I was in? Do you know what my condition was when that happened? You know our equation. Respect is shown through actions, words and how you treat people. Because I have not seen such an insensitive person. I am sorry, I don't want to say this. I know his innocence as well."

The clip soon surfaced online, with many internet users feeling Harshad was "overacting". One Reddit user wrote, "When you're emoting something for real, it really shows in your body language. But Harshad's dialogue delivery and body language are so fake, man. It's like he took lessons from Gaurav Khanna and Shalin Bhanot." Another commented, "Laila humbly apologised, but this idiot wanted so much attention. If you cannot take a joke, why are you in the show where everyone's secrets are getting targeted?"

Another fan wrote, "Omg yess Shalin. I kept thinking he reminds me of someone, but yess its Shalin."

Another commented, "He is very irritating." One more Reddit user wrote, "Harshad is so transparent—you can clearly tell he's acting. He's pretending to be a good person, always behaving as if he's holier than everyone else."

During their respective stints on Bigg Boss, both Shalin Bhanot and Gaurav Khanna were often accused by fellow contestants and viewers of "acting" for the cameras rather than being their authentic selves. In Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana Bhatt even claimed that Gaurav was deliberately portraying himself as a "green flag" while concealing his real personality. Meanwhile, Shalin's dramatic reactions and mannerisms became a constant talking point online, spawning countless memes and making him one of the season's most-discussed contestants.