Has Stranger Things dethroned Game of Thrones as the ‘worst finale’? Fans frustrated with ‘predictable’ episode

Duffer Brothers' much-beloved Netflix web series Stranger Things’ grand finale episode was released on December 31. After an app crash distracted fans for a good while, they persevered, only to be frustrated and disappointed with how the show ended on what they called a predictable note. Many also drew parallels between the finale and Game of Thrones’ lukewarm ending, which continues to draw criticism seven years after it aired. (Also Read: Stranger Things finale crashes Netflix yet again, internet blames it on Vecna after predicting it) Strange Things ended on December 31, 2025, after its debut almost 10 years ago in 2016.

Is Stranger Things’ finale as bad as Game of Thrones’?

While some fans thought Stranger Things’ finale was significantly worse than GOT’s, others thought the Duffer Brothers did a better job than that. “Game of Thrones has officially been dethroned for biggest fumble of a final season and final episode cause holy god was the last ep of Stranger Things bad,” wrote a frustrated fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan agreed, “always thought game of thrones had the worst finale and nothing could top. Stranger Things proved me wrong. What the f**k was that finale? What the absolute f**k? Is humanity cursed to have a pathetic finale to every cult-favorite show?” Even the IT and IT: Welcome to Derry fans entered the chat, writing, “I don’t ever wanna hear yall compare Vecna to Pennywise ever again lmao.”

Not everyone seemed to agree, though, because one fan posted, “Yes, Stranger Things got worse as the seasons progressed, but it's still not even close to how badly Game of Thrones ended. ST feels like the writers trying to tie everything together in weird ways. Not good, but ultimately forgivable. The last season of GoT though felt like the writers were purposely attacking the fans with their decisions.”

Fans miffed about Vecna’s ending

Most fans who took to X also seemed miffed about how Vecna was eventually vanquished by Eleven and her friends. “Mixed feelings on the #StrangerThings5 finale, mostly meh. Vecna felt weak this entire season and the finale never reaches the scale or intensity you’d expect from a series ending,” wrote a fan.

“Stranger things have got to be dropping the real episode tomorrow right?? That was a prank finale and the real one is dropping tomorrow, right? RIGHT????” wrote another. Many others also discussed with spoilers about how Vecna was defeated in ‘5 minutes’, wondering why he was set up as someone so powerful, only to meet that ending.

A disappointed fan even compared it to Umbrella Academy’s finale, “main villain killed halfway in, nobody important died, no explanation on henry creel origin story, & only 18 month time jump. stranger things finale was the stupidest f**king ending i’ve seen right up there with the umbrella academy.”

Stranger Things finale is predictable, say fans

Duffer Brothers were also called out for saying the Stranger Things finale wouldn’t be predictable in interviews. “the duffer brothers saying no one predicted the stranger things finale when it was the most predictable finale ever,” wrote an X user. Another agreed, “ONLY ONE PERSON DIES IN THE STRANGER THINGS FINALE AND ITS THE MOST PREDICTABLE DEATH EVER? what a waste of time and a horrible way to wrap up the show.”

Some even recollected that Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays Eleven, didn’t seem happy with the way the show ends, with one writing, “millie’s reaction when asked if she was happy with eleven’s ending.” A fan even wrote, “Me watching the s5 finale waiting for the plot twist that was promised to us just to realize everything was predictable,” about the lack of a plot twist.

But there were also a few people who did like the finale, making posts like, “me being happy with the stranger things finale and coming on twitter to see everyone complaining,” with funny GIFs.