Millie Bobby Brown snaps at photographers telling her to ‘smile’ at Stranger Things London premiere. Watch

Actor Millie Bobby Brown didn’t hold back at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in London when she sharply called out photographers who instructed her to “smile” on the red carpet. Millie Bobby Brown at the screening for the final season of the television series Stranger Things in London. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes(REUTERS)

Millie Bobby Brown scolds a photographer

On November 13, the 21-year-old actor made an appearance at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere in London. For the outing, Millie Bobby picked out a design from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture collection.

The 21-year-old actor was striking poses in her stunning boudoir-inspired dress when she abruptly stopped and snapped at photographers on Thursday when a photographer yelled out to her, “Smile!”

“Smile? You Smile!," the Netflix star quickly retorted while pointing to the group of photographers. She shouted before turning away and walked off the carpet.

The tense exchange was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of mixed reactions from fans.

“Millie got mad at the photographers and left the carpet .. ok Chappell Roan,” one social media user wrote on X, referring to the singer who has had several meltdowns at photographers.

“Go on girl give us nothing,” another social media user added.

But plenty of others rushed to her defense, applauding the Emmy nominee for standing up for herself and calling out the comment.

“Ohhhhh diva she is taking it!! I love this era of hers,” one posted, with another mentioned, “It really is cringe being told to smile by a male. #gomillie”.

“Respect for you, Mille,” one posted. Another shared, “Sassy! Makes me love her even more”.

“She’s too good for them doushbags,” one mentioned.

“Oh I love her! As she damn well should,” one fan commented. “I love how celebrities are starting to finally talk back,” another added.

“She’s got that mommy anger!!” another quipped, since Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, recently adopted a baby girl. A representative for Millie Bobby has not reacted to the viral clip.

More about Millie Bobby

The Stranger Things star, who married Jake Bongiovi, 23, in May 2024, confirmed in August that they had adopted a daughter. Over the past week, Millie Bobby and her Stranger Things costars have kicked off the press tour for the final season of the series. At the Los Angeles premiere on November 6, she was joined by her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 premieres on November 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix, followed by Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale on December 31.