Stranger Things finale crashes Netflix yet again, internet blames it on Vecna after predicting it

The finale episode of Netflix’s Duffer Brothers web series Stranger Things dropped on December 31. Even as fans cosied up at home to watch the more than 2-hour-long episode that brought a decade-long journey to an end, the app gave up on them, sparking a meme fest on X (formerly Twitter). Even better? Some fans had predicted this would happen. (Also Read: Elon Musk says Will Byers' coming out scene in Stranger Things 5 was ‘forced on audiences’; fans defend Netflix show) The latest episode of Stranger Things causes Netflix crashes and meme mania on the internet.

Netflix crashes after Stranger Things finale

Before the Stranger Things finale dropped on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, many fans took to X and made posts like, “Wanna bet Netflix crashes again?” and “NETFLIX PLEASE DONT CRASH IM BEGGING YOU DONT CRASH.” But they weren’t so lucky because as soon as they logged in to watch the episode, the app crashed momentarily, as predicted.

“bro netflix crash again!! #StrangersThings5 #WSQK,” wrote a fan on X, posting a screenshot of the error they were receiving. “Waking up since 2 am just to watch Netflix crash unreal craze stranger Things finale,” wrote another. The crash also sparked off memes, with a frustrated user sharing a GIF of a person repeatedly hitting a desk, writing, “NETFLIX CRASH OF COURSE IT DID.”

One fan even had a Stranger Things-themed reasoning for it, “The #StrangerThings5 finale caused Netflix to crash for users. Vecna didn't break the world, he just broke the Netflix login page. Maybe the Upside Down has better Wi-Fi? Anyways, happy new year.” A fan posted a GIF of a person running, joking, “Everyone rushing to twitter after Netflix crash.”

Even Gordon Ramsay was dragged into fans’ feud with Netflix, with one of them posting a GIF of the celebrity chef saying, “Get your **** together,” and writing, “#StrangerThings5 great seven minutes behind cause y'all wanna crash the app. COME ON NETFLIX #StrangerThings.” This is not the first time the app has crashed due to Stranger Things because when Season 5 Volume 1 debuted, it caused a crash too.

The Stranger Things finale

Created by Duffer Brothers for Netflix, the first season was released on Netflix on July 15, 2016. The fifth and final season was released in three parts in November and December 2025, with the finale dropping on December 31. The series banks on 80s nostalgia while telling the story of a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, who opens the gate to a hostile dimension called the Upside Down.