House of the Dragon finale reactions: Twitter is furious at that stupid thing Aemond did. Checkout hilarious memes

Spoilers ahead:HBO's House of the Dragons season one ended with a bang, or more appropriately, a big bite on Monday morning. The show completed its great first season with proclamations of war and left fans in high anticipation of what is to come in season 2. It's going for be payback time of the Blacks.

On the season finale, Princess Rhaenyra finally learns of her father King Viserys' death and how the Greens plotted to illegitimately crown his son Prince Aegon as king in the Dragonpit. She is furious, heartbroken and clueless all at the same time but makes it known to all that she has no intention of starting a war just to get herself on the Iron Throne. Her peaceful intentions, however, don't sustain for long, all due to the stupidity of one-eyed Prince Aemond.

To gain back their old allies, Rhaenyra asks her sons Jace and Luke to fly to the Starks and Baratheons, respectively. At Storm's End, Luke descends from his dragon Arrax to find Aemond's giant Vhagar already ‘parked’ outside the gates. The Baratheon welcome is far from warm and Aemond is also thirsting for that 'eye' that Luke still 'owes' him. On his way back, Aemond decides to mess with Luke but quickly learns that dragons are not made for ‘horsing around’. Vhagar gobbles up Arrax whole in one big chomp and it all happens before Aemond could say ‘oh no, please don't eat my nephew.’

His stupid act is also what most of Twitter is tweeting about since the episode aired. Some are wondering how Alicent would react to Aemond singlehandedly starting a war with her old BFF and others are pleading allegiance to Rhaenyra for any violence she chooses to inflict on the Greens in the next season. Check out a few best memes on the episode:

The next season of the show will likely air in 2024. The show is a prequel to the massively successful Game of Thrones. It is set almost 200 years before the events of the hit show.

