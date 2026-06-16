House of the Dragon season 3 first reviews: Critics call it ‘show’s best so far', praise Emma D’Arcy's ‘Emmy-worthy’ act

The war for the Iron Throne is finally heating up. If the first reviews are anything to go by, House of the Dragon Season 3 delivers exactly what fans have been waiting for: bigger battles, more dragons and a story that moves forward with purpose. Critics have hailed the upcoming season as the strongest chapter of the series yet, with many calling it a significant improvement over its predecessor.

House of the Dragon season 3 received positive reviews.

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The season has earned a 97% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes based on initial reviews, making it the highest-rated season of the show so far.

What critics have to say about House of the Dragon season 3

Praising the new season, Joonatan Itkonen from Region Free wrote, "The series is still thrilling, and some moments still remind us of how great both it and Game of Thrones once were." Calling the season best so far in the entire series, Megan Lachinski from Next Best Picture wrote, "It’s the series’ best so far…the visual effects and cinematography are both a vast improvement over the first two seasons." "Season 3 also continues to lean into the narrative’s magical elements, making it feel even more high fantasy than Game of Thrones," said another critic.

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{{^usCountry}} Tessa Smith from Mama’s Geeky praised the dragon action in the series and wrote, "The visual effects team has outdone themselves, giving these massive beasts a terrifying, majestic weight that makes them feel entirely real." Matthew Jackson from Looper.com also praised the series' writing and said, "The writing has become more agile, more versatile, able to inject more character into each action and reaction." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tessa Smith from Mama’s Geeky praised the dragon action in the series and wrote, "The visual effects team has outdone themselves, giving these massive beasts a terrifying, majestic weight that makes them feel entirely real." Matthew Jackson from Looper.com also praised the series' writing and said, "The writing has become more agile, more versatile, able to inject more character into each action and reaction." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Critics have praised Emma D'Arcy's performance in the show. Melody McCune from MovieWeb wrote, "Emma D’Arcy should be writing their Emmy speech for their work this season." Therese Lacson from Collider wrote, "D’Arcy is at their best in this season, balancing the madness of a Targaryen and the hardened ambition of a woman claiming what has always rightly been hers. House of the Dragon is still spectacle TV worth tuning in for." About House of The Dragon season 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Critics have praised Emma D'Arcy's performance in the show. Melody McCune from MovieWeb wrote, "Emma D’Arcy should be writing their Emmy speech for their work this season." Therese Lacson from Collider wrote, "D’Arcy is at their best in this season, balancing the madness of a Targaryen and the hardened ambition of a woman claiming what has always rightly been hers. House of the Dragon is still spectacle TV worth tuning in for." About House of The Dragon season 3 {{/usCountry}}

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House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama series created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. It serves as a prequel to the acclaimed TV show Game of Thrones and is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood. The series is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the rise and fall of House Targaryen, the dragon-riding dynasty that once ruled Westeros.

The new season premieres on June 21 on JioHotstar and will consist of eight episodes, releasing weekly until August 9. Returning cast members this season include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

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New additions to the cast include James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

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