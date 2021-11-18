I am enjoying every bit of the work coming my way: Aadil Khan

Lately seen playing antagonist in a web series, actor Aadil Khan believes that getting to start one’s career on a right note is more a matter of chance and less of planning.

“I was a settled radio jockey but somewhere down the line I knew I have much more in store for me. I am not one of those who have stagnant approach towards their professional life. I had been on my toes and always tried keeping myself up in the game. When I got this opportunity of playing a protagonist and working with VVC (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) Films in my very first project Shikara, it was no than less a dream come true,” says the youngster.

Talking more about his first film, Khan says, “I got this film in 2017 and throughout this time I was putting up at Vidhu sir’s office and all throughout we use to talk about the story and the characters. This approach worked for me and helped me learn so much. It was like I am on a training ground. By the time the shoot began, I was in love with premise of the film.”

Currently, Khan is seen in the second season of 2019 released web series and is excited that he is getting to play interesting characters in the very initial days of his career.

“After an extraordinary debut, landing into a Neeraj Pandey series, that to the second edition of the one that earned rave reviews across, was really an opportunity of a lifetime. Playing Kay Kay sir’s nemesis was a totally out of the box role for me and I’ll always cherish my conversations with him.”

On working specifically in issue-based projects, Khan adds, “It was never planned but actually it’s happening this way on its own for now (smiles). But, I am enjoying every bit of the work coming my way and I get to play more strong characters.”

