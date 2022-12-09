I feel ecstatic: Escaype Live creator on winning 27th Asian Television Awards

How OTT has emerged as a game changer for storytellers has been a hot topic in the recent times. And when you earn global acclaim for a web project by winning an award, it’s definitely a huge encouragement. Director-producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who created and directed the social thriller Escaype Live, is on cloud nine as the series has won the Best Digital Fiction Programme/Series at the 27th Asian Television Awards.

On winning the award, Tewary says, “I feel ecstatic, humbled and reassured, because Escaype Live was not a regular series. It had a very different thought and it came at a time when social media was really moving ahead. I worked on it for over three years and the whole gamut of social media had changed over a period of time. The show had diverse characters from different parts of the country and shooting it through during the pandemic was a monumental task. So, winning an award of this stature is a great feeling for the entire team.”

Ask what is it about the show that earned it popularity and this award, and Tewary, who is known for making TV shows such as Mahabharat, Porus and RadhaKrishn, says, “I feel the very thought of how Esccaype Live reflects the aspirations of the youth of India and the world to lead a better life is something everyone related to. The way we told the stories of diverse characters that were just connected through an app was perhaps intriguing.”

