I love the UPite and Meerutiya in me: Kshitij Chauhan

Actor Kshitij Chauhan feels to find good work in the industry one should readily undergo the drill of auditioning without any qualms and emphasises on training oneself to understand the craft.

“Three years back, I landed in Mumbai from Ghaziabad after doing a series of modelling assignments. Soon, I realised that I was ill-equipped and I need to learn acting as well as understand the process. Also, it was required to meet people and make contacts. So, I joined theatre and started attending acting workshops. Auditioning and being rejected is all part of the game, so one should take all these things in their stride and learn from it,” says the Meerut lad.

After his debut on OTT with the series Chutzpah last month, Chauhan is raring to go. “I am absolutely thrilled with the kind of response the series is getting and the way audiences are enjoying the show. It seems like all our hard work has finally paid off. Working with a good team and production house has changed things for me. Earlier, I was testing for secondary characters but after this series I’m being offered lead roles and wonderful projects are in pipeline.”

Kshitij believes in utilising all the characteristics that he imbibes from UP as well as from his hometown. “I love the UPite and Meerutiya in me. I like to work on my characters and add that distinct uniqueness in them that I have learnt while growing up there. I have never concealed nor will ever shy away from my place of origin because that’s my reality and I am proud of it,” he adds.