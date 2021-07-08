I shifted my focus to content driven projects: Shivam

Lucknow-boy and actor Shivam Bhaargava, seen in film Ghost and series Bombers, is happy to have been at the right place on the right time.

“When I joined the industry, it was a completely different scene back then. In recent years, OTT has become one of the leading platforms in times when theatres are not fully functional and sources of outdoor entertainment are limited,” says The Trip-season 2 and Tuesdays & Fridays actor.

The youngster started his career as an assistant casting director.

“I took up a job at Yash Raj Films and continued there for a couple of years. It helped me to understand a lot about the game of film-making. Also, rehearsing with actors was a kind of learning for me. Besides, I used to attend acting workshops and dance classes to be all equipped.”

It was then that Shivam’s first film Sidhartha: Love, Lust, Peace happened but it couldn’t release then. “There’s a buzz that soon it will release on a digital platform. After my debut, I totally shifted my focus to content driven projects on different platforms and thankfully got good roles to play,” he says.

Shivam misses his home town and tries to visit it whenever possible. “I love Lucknow. My house in the heart of the city (Hazratganj) and I have done my schooling from Study Hall and La Martiniere College, so I have a lot of memories of those days. Besides, I miss city’s food which is hard to find elsewhere as the taste is out of the world .”

He will be next seen playing a commando in the film that will soon stream on OTT. “It will be for the first time when I got to play such an amazing character. Now, I am waiting for the audience reaction as the film is one of its kind.”