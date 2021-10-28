I switched to OTT on right time: Garima Jain

Actor Garima Jain is happy exploring different genres across platforms. After a number of TV shows, films and her bold avatar in a few adult OTT series, she is now doing back-to-back projects where she is readily experimenting playing varied characters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To break the girl-next-door image on TV, I made a switch to OTT with bold shows like Gandii Baat-4, XXX and Mastram. And now, none of my shows are in that zone,” she says.

Jain adds, “Instead, I am playing a don in the series The Prayag Raj, a powerful rural girl in Raktanchal-2 and am seen executing a heist in my current series in Lucknow followed by film Aafat-e-Ishq, a horror episodic and murder mystery Death Tales.”

For now, the young actor plans to stay away from bold content. “I took that path to break that simple TV image. I feel I took a right step on right time and dabbled in OTT. I did try bold and adult content but it was very selective and aesthetically done. See, there is a very thin line between unnecessary skin show and required bold content! My hard work fetched me back-to-back projects and today I am in a happy space. I have been continuously working in pandemic since last year’s unlock phase.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Garima Jain is currently shooting for an OTT series in Lucknow (Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

The actor has many projects lined-up for release. “My last release was Twisted and most of my new films and series are completed. Mega series Dongri to Dubai is also up for release. With every project, people will get to see a different side of me as an actor,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jain is currently wrapping a project in Lucknow and Ayodhya. “All I can tell at this stage is that it’s a small desi version of Money Heist where we target a bank. It’s all about greed and money,” she says.

This is her second project in Lucknow since pandemic. “Since I am also a singer, so I have performed here earlier. Then, last year, I came for the shoot of Prayag… and now for this OTT series. So, it has become a third home for me after my hometown Indore and Mumbai. Earlier, I was also in Varanasi for the shoot of Raktanchal-2.”

Jain also did a music concert in Indore this year. “I am not finding time for singing, as right now all my focus is on acting,” she adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}