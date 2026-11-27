Actor Indraneil Sengupta is making his first major international appearance with Netflix's Unaccustomed Earth, which also stars Freida Pinto, Siddharth, and Sarayu Blue. The actor recently opened up about working with his co-stars, revealing how Freida made him feel at home as he navigated his first major international production.
Indraneil Sengupta on working with Freida Pinto
Speaking to Hindustan Times in an exclusive conversation, Indraneil recalled how he connected with Freida even before reaching the US. The two had a couple of Zoom calls before he flew there. Once in New York, Freida, Indraneil and Adi, who plays his son Kaushik in the show, met for lunch to break the ice. They instantly hit it off.
Praising his co-star, Indraneil said, “The entire cast and crew were phenomenal. If I had to associate a song with my experience on this show, it would be I've Had the Time of My Life. Working with Freida Pinto was exceptional. We had a couple of Zoom calls before I flew to the US, where she was warm and encouraging. Once in New York, Freida, Adi and I had lunch to break the ice, and we instantly hit it off like a family.”
He added, “Freida is a wonderful actor and an even more wonderful human being. She was a major guiding force and support system for me as I navigated my first major international production. She made me feel at home. Also, performing alongside her was organic and fulfilling because she is such a responsive actor to feed off of. As for Siddharth, my character didn't share many direct scenes with his on screen; we spent great time together off set, hanging out for lunches and dinners.”{{/usCountry}}
He added, “Freida is a wonderful actor and an even more wonderful human being. She was a major guiding force and support system for me as I navigated my first major international production. She made me feel at home. Also, performing alongside her was organic and fulfilling because she is such a responsive actor to feed off of. As for Siddharth, my character didn't share many direct scenes with his on screen; we spent great time together off set, hanging out for lunches and dinners.”{{/usCountry}}
Featured Video
Indraneil Sengupta on Unaccustomed Earth cast
During the conversation, Indraneil also gave a special shout-out to young actors Adi Roy and Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, who play his and Freida's children in the show. He praised their command over acting at such a young age.He also had words of appreciation for American actor Sarayu Blue, calling her a strong performer and describing her as a big support system during the shoot.
About Unaccustomed Earth
Unaccustomed Earth is an upcoming Netflix drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri's collection of short stories of the same name. Produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros., the series has John Wells and Lahiri as executive producers. Ritesh Batra, Amit Gupta and Tinge Krishnan have directed the series, which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 17.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.