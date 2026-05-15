Inspector Avinash director Neeraj Pathak admits OTT is falling for formula: 'There are books on traits hero should have'

In the Indian streaming space, where crime stories based on real incidents are a dime a dozen, Inspector Avinash stands out in one department. It uses real names, at least some of them. What has, until very recently, been avoided even in films, was something that Inspector Avinash attempted with its first season in 2023, using the real names of the protagonist (Avinash Mishra) and the antagonist, Shriprakash Shukla, the dreaded UP don.

Neeraj Pathak has written and directed Inspector Avinash.

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Ahead of the release of the second season, writer-director Neeraj Pathak speaks to Hindustan Times about the show and the evolution of streaming in India.

Neeraj Pathak on using real names in Inspector Avinash

Talking about the realism of Inspector Avinash, Neeraj says, “In UP, these stories were newspaper headlines. I wanted to make the audience feel they are in the UP of 90s. So, if I used one real name, that helped the audience believe everything else was real, too.”

But even then, using a real gangster’s name is a tricky thing to do in India, where legal cases are quick to be filed over such things. Neeraj says, “Legally koi phasna nahi chahta lekin story ki authenticity ke liye agar main naam na loon jis wajah se STF bani, to poori kahaani be-sir-paer ki hai (Nobody wants to get stuck in legal tangles. But if I don’t name the person for whom the STF was formed for authenticity, then the entire story seems pointless). We are basing it on that. Ek CM ki supari li gayi (A CM was the target of a hit job), a criminal grew so big, so if I don’t name him, I should not make the show. So I decided we will see what will happen.”

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{{^usCountry}} Neeraj points out that Jio Studios, which backed the show, was also behind Dhurandhar, the recent film that earned acclaim for its realism and using real names of gangsters both in India and Pakistan. “Thanks to Jio for not objecting. They understood it and supported us. The same Jio supported Dhurandhar,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neeraj points out that Jio Studios, which backed the show, was also behind Dhurandhar, the recent film that earned acclaim for its realism and using real names of gangsters both in India and Pakistan. “Thanks to Jio for not objecting. They understood it and supported us. The same Jio supported Dhurandhar,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Everything is same in OTT space now’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Everything is same in OTT space now’ {{/usCountry}}

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Neeraj admits that the Indian OTT world has undergone a sea of change from its gritty beginnings almost a decade ago. “Now you feel that everything is the same in the OTT space - the same format, same formula,” he says, adding, “Give the hero a negative trait. There are written books of that formula of what traits a hero should have. I feel all these things are good because everything should be discussed. But ultimately, every formula is made to be broken. Success can come from anywhere.”

Inspector Avinash, written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role, along with Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, and Ajay Chaudhary. The second season will stream on JioHotstar from 15 May, three years after season 1.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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