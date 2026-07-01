Internet labels Harshad Chopra ‘homophobic’ after his conversation with Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp: ‘Way too cringe’

Actor Harshad Chopda, who is currently locked inside the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa house as a contestant, has been making headlines for his personal life. Now, the actor is generating buzz over a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. A clip from their interaction has emerged on social media, which has made many people accuse Harshad of being "homophobic".

Harshad Chopda gets slammed

Harshad Chopda previously opened up about his personal life in Lock Upp.

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Recently, a video of Harshad having a conversation with Shreya has surfaced on social media. In the video, Harshad is seen asking Shreya, “If somebody is a little scared of gay people, what would that come into… Homophobic… That person is a bit scared or wary, not that the person hates the community”.

To this, Shreya is seen questioning him, “Are you scared of gay people?” Harshad is seen laughing at this. Following this, Shreya said, “You feel gay people hit on you… But with that thought you are putting every gay person in the same box, which is not true”.

The conversation has since ignited a heated debate on social media. While many people accused Harshad of making homophobic remarks, a section of his fans came to his defence, arguing that his comments were being taken out of context.

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{{^usCountry}} "People justifying his statement??? Lmao. He is homophobic,” one shared, with another writing, “He is homophobic but can’t accepting it cause he thinks people could Cancel him”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "People justifying his statement??? Lmao. He is homophobic,” one shared, with another writing, “He is homophobic but can’t accepting it cause he thinks people could Cancel him”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Love to see #ShreyaKalra giving him reality check,” one mentioned. One comment read, “Now that Harshad has been proven to be homophobic, I can finally confess that he is wayy tooo cringe for his age and has a victim complex.”

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One posted, “This is homophobia and no #ShreyaKalra wasn’t trying to set any narratives against you #HarshadChopda , it’s you who spilled this and then when you realised how bad it’s going to look, you turned it on Shreya saying she’s setting a narrative”.

“Harshad protecting cheaters and being homophobic in the same episode?? Dude pick a struggle,” another social media user shared.

One post read, “I did not expect from a gentleman like #harshadchopda to be homophobic and behave like babysitter. Bro you are in the wrong company, please change it before the damage is irreparable.”

Another wrote, “There's such a unsettling vibe I get from this guy,I don't know why..also such homophobia in 2026.”

“Eww, a 40+ year old man acting like a teenager.. How can you not know the meaning of homophobia? No wonder his fans baby him he acts like that himself,” one wrote, with another sharing, “A dude hit on him, and he is scared? Wtf??? By that logic every woman should just go around stabbing men because forget flirtation, we get groped and molested casually.”

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“Wow ! Just because some guy hit on him he is scared of the whole community???? Like whaaa ? 😭😑 they won’t force themselves on you dude . Just say “no” and move on,” one mentioned.

Defending him, one fan wrote, “Everyone has their own perceptions about certain people. Maybe Harshad’s opinion comes from something he’s experienced or believed over time. I’m not going to judge him based on one conversation alone.”

Another fan shared, “Ppl judging him off a clip that ain't even CLEAR. He expressed what he faced. Every1 has their own COMF & UNCOMF n that doesn’t mean having HATRED towards a grp.The way She tried to put it across wasn't even what he was saying &he CLARIFIED it ain't abt hating any1 #HarshadChopda”

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“Harshad definitely had some bad experience that's why he has this opinion on Gay/LGBTQ But the best part he is not demeaning anyone and even trying to understand their pain and struggle,” another shared.

More about Lock Upp

During the premiere of Lock Upp 2, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked Harshad Chopda why he has always kept his personal life away from the public eye. Responding to the question, Harshad revealed, “My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary.”

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Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the new season of Lock Upp features 15 contestants, including actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopra, along with reality television personalities such as Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary, among others. The show streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.