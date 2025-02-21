Is Lee Min-ho dating 2NE1's Park Bom? Here's what his agency has to say

Is Lee Min-ho in a relationship with Park Bom?

Quoting Hankook Ilbo, the Korea Times reported the actor's agency as saying, “Lee Min-ho has no personal connection with Park Bom, so the rumours are groundless.” The rumours started after Bom shared photos of Min-ho on social media, referring to him as "my husband" in September last year.

What triggered the rumours?

Last week, she mentioned him via a secondary account by posting, “He really is my husband.” Though she deleted the posts, Bom claimed that the rumours were true. She also wrote, “I posted it because it’s true. Thank you for your interest, and I’ll continue to do my best with 2NE1.”

On Tuesday, Bom said again, “I’m actually alone. Lee Min-ho asked me to post it, but I’m single.” Later, Bom’s agency clarified that she was only a fan of Min-ho’s performance in The Heirs (2013).

About Park Bom

Bom is touring with 2NE1 alongside Sandara Park, CL, and Minzy. The 2024-25 2NE1 Concert: Welcome Back tour began in Seoul in October last year. The group has been travelling across Asia since. Encore concerts will take place on April 12 and 13 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

About Lee Min-ho

Min-ho currently stars in Park Shin-woo's When the Stars Gossip alongside Gong Hyo-jin. He gained widespread fame with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009).

His other well-known works include City Hunter (2011), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020). He also starred in several films, such as Gangnam Blues (2015) and Bounty Hunters (2016). In 2022, he starred in the Apple TV+ period drama Pachinko, based on the novel of the same name.