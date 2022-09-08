Ishaan Khatter confirms breakup with Ananya Panday, calls Karan Johar mean: 'You said she broke up with me'

As per the format of Koffee With Karan season 7, host Karan Johar confirmed on the show that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have indeed broken up. The two had never confirmed their relationship before nor their breakup. Karan asked Ishaan about breaking up with Ananya during his appearance on the show along with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Also read: Karan Johar confirms Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian on Koffee With Karan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Siddhant Chaturvedi claimed to be single and said, “I am so single that even Ishaan has become single after roaming around with me,” Karan moved his focus to Ishaan's relationship status. He simply asked Ishaan, “You broke up with Ananya recently.”

Ishaan Khatter objected to his statement, saying, “Did I, because you said she broke up with me recently,” pointing at how he had asked Ananya the same question during her appearance in an earlier episode. He told Karan for his choice of words, “You are rather mean to her.”

Karan clarified that a breakup is always mutual but Katrina Kaif objected to the same, asking, “A breakup is always mutual?” as if hinting at of one of her earlier breakups. Karan also mentioned that he had asked Ananya in the previous episode if she had gone on a date with Vijay Deverakonda while dating with Ishaan. She had denied doing any such thing and had said it was a friendly outing. Ishaan refused to comment on it and simply said, “all love, all love.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishaan finally confirmed that it doesn't matter who broke up with whom and he is very much single. On being asked if he was friends with Ananya Panday now, Ishaan said, "I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people that I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. She is genuinely a sweetheart and all pulpy questions aside, she is someone that is very dear to me and will always remain so."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON