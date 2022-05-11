Jaideep Ahlawat of Pataal Lok and Sonali Bendre to play warring news anchors in her OTT debut The Broken News

Actor Sonali Bendre is all set to make her OTT debut with ZEE5’s upcoming series The Broken News. Sonali shared a clip on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, announcing the news. The show will also star Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat. Also Read: Sonali Bendre posts throwback pic with Pierce Brosnan, calls husband Goldie Behl 'my own version of James Bond’

Sharing the video, in which Sonali and Jaideep are seen as news anchors, she wrote, “I’m still processing that this is actually happening!! Finally… the ‘news’ is out. It feels so good to be back on set, back to the creative process, interacting with my co-actors and director… bringing life to a character. I’m so happy to make my OTT debut with @zee5, we’ve done so much together and it feels like family. I loved the concept of this show from the get go and am so proud of how it’s turned out. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The show, an adaptation of the popular 2018 British series Press, will also feature Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who recently starred in the Prime Video show Guilty Minds. The Broken News will be directed by Vinay Waikul, who had recently helmed the crime-thriller Netflix series Aranyak.

According to the makers, the show follows the story of two rival Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati, an independent, ethical news channel, and Josh 24/7 News, which offers sensationalist and invasive journalism and "what transpires between the main characters in their quest for news".

The original show Press was created and written by writer Mike Bartlett, known for Doctor Foster and King Charles III and was a Lookout Point, BBC Studios and Deep Indigo production, co-produced with Masterpiece.

Sonali is known for hit 1990s films such as Sarfarosh, Diljale, and Major Saab. She was last seen in the 2013 gangster drama Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, in which she had a cameo.

