Jatin Sarna: After 20 projects, I am playing the lead

After working for over a decade and taking up roles that made him go an extra mile, actor Jatin Sarna feels he has finally arrived.

“I began the New Year on a high and exciting note. This was what I have been working for all these 14 years after giving years to theatre. I remember, thrice my attempt to stay in Mumbai failed — I had to return due to lack of finances and well-grounded projects. It was on my fourth trip when I was able to bag the character of Bunty in Sacred Games. Finally, I got the confidence chalo ab Mumbai me rehne ki soch sakte hai,” says the 83 and Sonchiraiya actor.

Talking about working with some of the seasoned makers in his career, Sarna adds, “It’s overwhelming to have earned right set of opportunities where I got to work with the best in the business be it Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag (Kashyap), Hansal Mehta or Kabir Khan. I have seen actors having their names on their bucket list and here I was working with them. Whenever, I take up a role, I condition myself as if that is going to be my very first and last project.”

For the Meerutiya Gangsters actor being known as a versatile artiste is of utmost importance. “I always wanted to get the tag of a multitalented actor. As that’s what I had craved for when I started. After doing Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, I feel that what I have thought and practiced for the longest is finally showing up. The role of Chyawanprash was able to won hearts of many,” he shares.

Sarna will be seen playing lead after 20-odd projects, “I’m a ’90s kid and I can’t wait to be that hero whose dialogues become trendsetters. My next film Motor Maachis Cutter, that is in post-production, will be my 21st project and with it I’m getting to play the lead for the first time,” says Sarna.