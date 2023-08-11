Jiya Shankar on not seeing her father since 20 years, his remarriage: 'I don't even know where he is'

Hours before her elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2, actor Jiya Shankar had spoken about not having met her father since two decades. She had said that she misses him, as per an ETimes report. Jiya had earlier revealed on the show that her surname is not her father's name and has no connection with him. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar evicted in mid-week elimination ahead of finale

Jiya Shankar on her father

Jiya Shankar was recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

In her last episode before her eviction, she had opened up about her father during a conversation with Elvish Yadav in the garden area. When Elvish asked Jiya if she didn't like talking to her dad, she replied, "N,o we haven't spoken to each other. I don't even know where he is, what does he look like, or have heard his voice. I haven't spoken to him in the last 20 years and there is no contact. He has another daughter from his second marriage. He has a wife and a daughter. He has moved on in life. Why will he bother about us now?"

Jiya said her father never tried to know about their well being when they were young and now it doesn't matter since they have faced all difficulties and things are fine.

She also opened up about the moments she misses his absence in her life. “When I see other families together. Sometimes when an elderly person says something to me and I'm unable to express or react I feel his absence. When I was a kid and if anyone would ever say something to me, I would run to my father and complain and he would take a stand for me. He was very protective towards me. Whenever I feel unsafe or if I'm not able to give it back to someone, I miss him a lot,” she said.

Jiya Shankar's eviction

Jiya was eliminated on Tuesday's episode for receiving the least number of votes. Bigg Boss had asked a contestant to turn pages of a calendar and it was Abhishek Malhan who happened to turn the page which had Jiya's picture on it, revealing her to be the contestant chosen for elimination.

Jiya is known for starring in TV shows like Pishachini, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pyaar Marriage Shhhh and Love By Chance. She was seen in Marathi film Ved last year.

