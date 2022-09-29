Karan Johar reveals why Taapsee Pannu hasn't been invited to Koffee With Karan yet: 'If she declines...'

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker-host Karan Johar had to face a bunch of questions and accusations about him and his show. He was asked about his obsession with Alia Bhatt, other people's sex lives and even why Taapsee Pannu has not been invited on the show. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Koffee With Karan is ‘just a chat show’)

The finale episode saw Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and Danish Sait as the jury, and they were also asked to pick winners of the season in different categories. They also asked a bunch of questions about the season to Karan.

Kusha asked, “A lot of actors who've had critical successes over the last two years have not been called on Koffee With Karan yet. One of whom is Taapsee Pannu. Is there some sort of vetting process?”

Karan responded, “It's 12 episodes, you've got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I'll be sad.”

Previously, Taapsee had said that her sex life wasn't interesting enough to get her an invite. In an Instagram live with Stutee Ghosh of Fever 104, Taapsee expressed her surprise at how "a show has become a validation” for actors. She said, “it is just a chat show hosted by Karan Johar,” implying that her non-participation shouldn't be a matter of concern. Taapsee said, “I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that's not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show.”

She had also said something on similar lines in 2019. Replying to a tweet by Vir Das which showed him on Koffee sets, Taapsee wrote, "Hahahahha nice one. Just that Taapsee still doesn’t qualify to be there. I am looking forward to seeing this episode. All you guys are hilarious.”

Koffee With Karan has been sanctioned for an eighth season on Disney+ Hotstar.

