Karan Tacker talks about rejections: It is a real heart break

Actor Karan Tacker is finally getting to do what he aspired to when he left TV years ago. The actor who is exploring the digital space, recently also won an international award for his stint as Farooq Ali in Special Ops at the Yellowstone International Film Festival. “Looking back it all feels worth: wrote Tacker on his Instagram as he hailed the trophy. In the same post he briefly mentions the “volley of auditions” he had to go through before landing the role. And not all auditions lead to selections. Rejections are part and parcel of an actor’s life, however, Tacker has no qualms accepting that rejections sting.

“Honestly as much as I want to sound like a bigger person to say that oh it’s the part and parcel of the industry, it really takes a good hit on you. There are times when you are very hopeful of a project, you’ve tested you for they have taken your dates and I have done readings with the possible co-stars and then when things don’t work out, it is a real heart break,” Tacker confesses.

The actor quit TV six years ago and admits he has faced several nos. “There have been a lot of rejections. Because you get rejected for a job every other week. Sometimes you get rejected even for the idea of testing, because you have done TV. My biggest grouse is that sometimes people don’t even want to put you on camera because they are like ‘Oh you are from TV, you don’t fall under the category of actors that we want to put in a project’, ‘Let’s not test him because he is from TV’. So, the rejection is on many levels,” he elaborates.

The actor also talks about the process of getting back and going through the process. “To again put yourself out there, auditioning, messaging people ‘I’d like to meet you’, and again going though the whole process, it’s kinda scary, but you have no option but to get strong,” he ends.