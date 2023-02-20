Karisma Kapoor says being 'stripped of all glamour' in Brown was interesting: It’s not only depression or alcoholism...

Karisma Kapoor returns to acting with the upcoming web series Brown in which she plays a cop named Rita Brown. The role is a bit of a departure for the actor and she spoke about how she is ‘stripped down of all the glamour and glitz’ in the show. Her character is a recovering alcoholic, who works for Kolkata Police and has to investigate the murder of a young woman from a well-known family. The series was shown at the Berlin Series Market Selects platform. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor is high on swag as she shares mirror selfie with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan; calls it 'group for life')

Brown is based on Abheek Barua's 2016 book City of Death. The thriller has been adapted by Digvijay Singh, Sunayana Kumari and Mayukh Ghosh, while Abhinay Deo has directed the series. Besides Karisma, Brown also features veteran actor Helen , Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma and KK Raina.

Speaking to Variety about Brown in a new interview, Karisma shared, “I’ve had a long career, I’ve been there, done that, done a variety of roles, but when I read the character Rita Brown, I just felt it, because she was so different, so diverse — she was flawed, but human, super smart, super intelligent, and you can literally see the growth of this woman. For me, as an actress to be stripped down of all the glamour and the glitz, that was extremely interesting for me.”

She added, "Many people around the world will identify with her — she’s beat up, she’s been through so much, people have knocked her out. And that’s what happens in normal life. It’s not only depression, or alcoholism — nobody discusses this, but there’s a time where people just become irrelevant. She bounces back, because she has it in her. Rita Brown is very inspirational to women out there and that’s something that really touched me because I’ve also been through a journey in life."

Karisma also shared that she did not wear any makeup in the series to look more tired for the part and had to rely on some method techniques to get into the role of Rita Brown. To play an alcoholic, the actor who rarely drinks, used to not eat meals at night and fall asleep after a few drinks. She also learnt how to roll a cigarette for the show.

The actor was last seen in the Zee5 series Mentalhood in 2020. Interestingly, Karisma's younger sister Kareena Kapoor is also playing a detective investigating a murder in her upcoming film, tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. She will play a character inspired by Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning turn in the web series Mare of Easttown.

