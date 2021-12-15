Kaun Banegi Shikharwati teaser: 'Kadki' Lara Dutta, ‘sanskari’ Soha Ali Khan join comic outing with Naseeruddin Shah

Soha Ali Khan has shared the first look of her next comedy series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, Raghubir Yadav and Cyrus Sahukar.

The teaser of the show introduces the characters with their framed portraits on the wall. It introduces Naseeruddin as a goofy Raja Mrityunjay – the 'nalayak king (the unworthy king)' and Raghubir Yadav as Shikharwati's Birbal. It then introduces Lara as ‘kadki’ princess Devyani, Soha as sanskari princess Gayatri, Kritika as trending princess Kaamini and Anya as the delicate princess Uma.

The teaser ends with glimpse of a group portrait featuring all of them along with Cyrus in a suit. They all pose for a picture with a palace in the background.

Sharing the teaser of the show, Soha wrote, “Hum toh Shikharwati ke liye nikal hi gaye hai, aap bhi aa jao, Raja se bulawa aaya hai! #KaunBanegiShikharwati coming this January 2022 on @zee5india (We have left for Shikharwati, you also join us, the king has sent invitations).” The series will release on ZEE5 on January next year.

The teaser was liked by her fans and friends. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, “Eagerly awaited! Looks great!”

Soha was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 more than three years ago. Lara recently saw the release of her comedy series, ​Hiccups and Hookups on an OTT platform, months after her film BellBottom released in theatres.

Naseeruddin was seen in 2020 movie Mee Raqsam, directed by Baba Azmi. Kritika recently featured in web show, Tandav, while Raghubir Yadav was seen in hit web show, Panchayat. Anya just saw the release of her film, Velle, starring Karan Deol and Abhay Deol.