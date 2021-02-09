Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me

Past year, has been exceptionally tough for the entire mankind, including the entertainment industry, but on the contrary it turned out to be a dream phase for UPite Keshav Sadhna. “There is no doubt how difficult the year 2020 was for all but I am really thankful to the almighty that it turned out to be a great phase for me,” said the ‘College Romance’ actor.

Last year saw streaming of his digital shows including ‘Code M’, ‘It’s My Pleasure’, ‘4 Thieves’, ‘Phone-a-Friend’, ‘Reverse Livein’ and his first TV serial ‘Hero: Gayab Mode On’.

“I’m already shooting for my new OTT series in Mumbai and last month the second season of ‘College Romance’, which was my first major show, was released. It’s a very special show as we wrapped it during the pandemic phase in Faridabad,” said the actor.

Born and brought up in Ghaziabad, Keshav initially wanted to become a cricketer. Giving an insight to his journey he said, “After class tenth, somehow I got deeply inclined towards acting. I started introducing myself as actor Keshav and used to talk about going to Mumbai, sleeping on platform and making a career. Soon, I realised that I don’t know anything about acting and need to learn.”

Keshav adds, “Like most my parents, they too wanted me to study and take up a job. Eventually, my father supported me. During college, I did Barry John’s and numerous workshops. After college, I worked in bank, a real-estate company and a call centre but continued doing theatre and giving auditions. For two years I did a play titled ‘Jhumoroo’ that was appreciated by many theatre lovers.”

He reached Mumbai in 2016 but within 15 days went back. “After few months, I again made up my mind and came back. I started with TV commercials and did some YouTube shows but the show that gave me recognition was ‘College Romance’,” shared Keshav with a hope that his flourishing career stint continues.