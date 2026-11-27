Netflix recently revealed the trailer for its first Pakistani original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. But before its December 4 release date, the Indian government has asked the OTT platform to block the show in the country. Backing the move, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar equated allowing it to stream here with Pakistan playing a cricket match in the country.

Khushbu Sundar says Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo shouldn’t stream in India

Khushbu Sundar doesn't believe art has barriers but says Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo shouldn't stream in India. more less

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In a note she posted on X (formerly Twitter), Khushbu wrote that while she believes art has no barriers, she doesn’t think Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo should be allowed to stream in India.

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Equating it to cricket matches, she wrote, “I truly believe Art has no barriers and should flow like a river, taking its own course, making its own path, leaving behind a trail to follow. But playing a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India. If cricket between two countries is not allowed to be played in India, in the interest of the nation, then this show shouldn't be telecasted either.”

“With due respect to the makers and the actors, sorry, we Indians wear are patriotic pride up on our sleeves. Nothing comes before our nation or our 'hum hain hindustaani' (we are Indians) line that we sing garv ke saath sar uthaake (with pride and head held high). Everything else can and will take a backseat when it comes to hamara Bharat (our India),” she further wrote, adding, “Saare jahan se achcha Hindustaan hamara. (India is the best in the world).”

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Indian government asks Netflix to block their Pakistan original in India

{{^usCountry}} According to PTI, the Information and Broadcasting ministry received several complaints about the possible India release of Netflix's first Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, and has asked the OTT to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed here, official sources said on Thursday. The show’s trailer was dropped on Tuesday, but Netflix is yet to announce whether the Pakistani show will stream in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PTI, the Information and Broadcasting ministry received several complaints about the possible India release of Netflix's first Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, and has asked the OTT to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed here, official sources said on Thursday. The show’s trailer was dropped on Tuesday, but Netflix is yet to announce whether the Pakistani show will stream in India. {{/usCountry}}

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The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have said the show's release in the country would be a violation of the ministry's advisory, following last year's Pahalgam terror attack, when it asked OTT platforms and streaming services to discontinue Pakistani-origin content. The ministry has also asked Netflix to stand by the commitment it gave in June last year -- when it informed the government that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India -- and maintain the position it conveyed at the time.