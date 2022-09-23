Kirti Kulhari on how her and Angad Bedi's lives have changed since Pink: 'He's dad of 2 and I'm separated, single again'

Kirti Kulhari will soon be seen the short film The List alongside Angad Bedi and they play robot-like human beings in the film set to premiere soon on Amazon Mini TV. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Kirti reveals that they were supposed to not blink at all in film, but she had conjunctivitis on the second day of the three-day-long shoot. (Also read: Kirti Kulhari: I’m looking for the love of my life but it will take a while)

Kirti also talked about the trigger that put her off in a relationship, and shared her views on how mechanical people's lives have become. Talking about the film, Kirti said, “We have this tangible or intangible list in the form of societal norms etc, almost like it is written for you - you go to school, get a job, get married, have kids, they will then get married and have kids. The point of the film is - are you able to create your own list, or is there a list already existing that you need to follow like a zombie? It looks like and is treated in a futuristic way but it is already our reality. We are turning into robots."

Kirti said that the script of the film reminded her of Black Mirror. “Till the climax, there is no sound in the film, the characters are not talking at all. They are only doing things, they do everything but it is very mechanical and robotic. When I read the script, it gave me Black Mirror feels. It is scary how they (characters in the film) deal with things. A black sort of energy controlling you.”

Kirti also opened up on the tough parts of working on The List. “For me, my biggest challenge was to look lifeless and emotionless and to stare into nothingness, because the characters operate like zombies. Here, I just had to go blank and speak nothing! The idea was not to blink. Robots do not blink. Not blinking was a really big challenge.”

She added that she got an eye infection during the film's shoot. “Funnily enough, I had conjunctivitis on the second day of the shoot. I never have conjunctivitis. And, on top of that, I am supposed to not blink at all. These were the challenges but it was also great fun.”

Asked about triggers in a relationship that make her disconnect, Kirti said, "Drama, unnecessary drama. I can only deal with simplicity, you have a problem then let us talk about it. Do not make a story, and a film and create all that drama. Even I used to be one with a lot of drama (earlier in my life) but I have worked on myself and now I come with zero drama. In my personal life, in my workspace, everywhere. Give it to me straight and take it straight. Ghumao firao mat (Don't go beating around the bush). All my drama is now directed for my films. There, I can't be like ‘give it to me straight'. Fir koi mujhe kaam nahi dega (No one will give me any work if I start doing that). I am open to confrontation and having a conversation. I am capable of handling the truth, but keep it simple. I have zero tolerance for it now, it is just not worth it.

Kirti also recalled that things were very different when she worked with Angad Bedi (Pink, 2016) from how they are now. “It is funny, we are in different spaces. During Pink, I was engaged and was going to get married in a three-months' time. Now all the years later, he is a father of two and I am separated and single again.”

She added, “It was warm and sweet. I remember there was this top angle shot and while they were setting the camera, we talked. Just while lying down on that bed looking up. We were not even looking at each other and just talking about how it feels to be a father and what my journey has been. That was so nice and calming.”

Asked to share what she views as roadblocks in her journey, Kirti said, “My own self. I think that is true for most people. You really come in the way of your own self. That comes with being immature and unconscious and just not understanding who you are and what you are about. I have asked a lot of spiritual and philosophical questions and thank god I did. It made me meet myself, I no more feel lost or fearful or insecure. There are moments here and there, but my ability to move on is almost like a superpower.”

