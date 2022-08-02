Koffee With Karan episode 5 trailer: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor roast Karan Johar for talking about stars' sex lives

Actor Aamir Khan has finally asked Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar what we had all been thinking: why is he so curious about celebrities' sex lives? Aamir will be seen on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor. There, the two will roast Karan every chance they get.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new promo for the upcoming fifth episode of the latest seventh season of the chat show, Karan asked Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. Kareena tells them that he would know, considering he too has twins of his own. Karan responded by saying that he cannot talk about such things with his mother watching the show. Aamir quickly gave it back: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena also teased Aamir about how he takes ‘100-200’ days to shoot a movie while Akshay Kumar dusts it off in 30 days. She said that's the one thing about Aamir that annoys her. She also gave him a ‘minus’ for his fashion sense and said that while he may be more friendly to the paparazzi, they actually like her more.

Episode five will stream on Disney+ Hotstar this Thursday. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11.

Recently, the film has raked up a controversy with a few even demanding its boycott on social media. Reacting to the boycott trend, Aamir while speaking to Mumbai reporters requested people to watch his film. "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue," Aamir was quoted as saying. "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he pleaded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON