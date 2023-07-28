Kohrra breakout star Suvinder Pal Vicky: People comparing me to Irrfan Khan has been the biggest honour

Where was this guy? What has he done in the past? — these are some of the questions that have been doing the rounds on social media, as the recently released crime thriller Kohrra continues to receive rave reviews. And with it, the star of the show, Survinder Pal Vicky, is on cloud nine for finally being recognised for his talent.

Suvinder Vicky has emerged as the breakout star of the investigative crime thriller, Kohrra (Courtesy of Netflix)

“The show has gone viral. I am experiencing this for the first time in my life and my career,” exclaims the actor, who has been working in the industry for nearly two decades, and adds, “When I am shooting a project, I never think about whether it will get popular or not. I never think about appreciation when I am working, but just give my 100% to the project.”

In fact, the 50-year-old goes on to reveal that some have even drawn a comparison between his acting skills and late actor Irrfan’s unmatched versatility.

Talking about the same, he says, “That was a dream come true moment for me. The compliment will stay close to my heart forever, that too to get it from the audience not from an industry member. The thought that they compared me with him is a big thing for me. I have done nothing in front of him, so it is a huge honour for me. I have looked up to him and his work since my theatre days.”

In the past, he has featured in projects such as Chauthi Koot (2015), Milestone (2020), Udta Punjab (2016), Kesari (2019) and web show CAT (2022).

Looking back, he mentions, “Most of my earlier projects have got critical acclaim, and won awards as well. But, this is the first time that I’ve got such wider acclaim from the audience. I’m very happy that the audience is getting up to notice that I’m a good actor. In fact, that is making people curious about my previous work, my struggle and my journey as an actor. People are wondering where this guy was? This is the first time that I have gotten popular among the masses. I am very happy about it.”

Besides, Survinder has one more reason to be happy — his project Punjab ‘95 is going to Toronto International Film Festival this year. “I’m so excited about it. Kehte hain bura waqt hamesha nahi rehta, and jab accha hota hai toh sab accha hota hai. Aaj wahi ho raha hai mere saath. After Kohhra, this next film is getting a global stage,” shares the actor, brimming with enthusiasm, hoping that his recent successes opens doors to more opportunities in Bollywood and beyond.

