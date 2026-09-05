‘How can I be such a dogla human?’: Krystle D'Souza on why she didn't ditch Rida Tharana in The Traitors S2 | Interview

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners of The Traitors Season 2. The finale episode presented Krystle, who had played the traitor, with the final vote to choose between Shalini Passi and Rida Tharana. If she had written Rida's name on the card, then Rida would be out of the game, and as a traitor, she could kill Shalini next and emerge as the sole winner! But, Krystle wrote Shalini's name on the card, thereby evicting her. Hence, Rida (who was the recruited traitor), and she won the game jointly, claiming the title and sharing the ₹66 lakh cash prize.

Krystle reveals why she saved Rida

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana with host Karan Johar in The Traitors Season 2.

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In an exclusive chat with HT, Krystle opened up about why she did not throw Rida under the bus at the finale and chose to share the win as traitors. Krystle said, “I had told Rida, ‘We are winning!’ I had never told her once that I am winning. And I kept my word. Yes, I had the option in my hands, and I manipulated it till the end, when I told Shalini ma'am that I would write Rida's name and that she and I would be the last ones standing. Lekin nahi kar paayi! Bas nahi kar paayi (I could not do it, a reference to a dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)! (smiles) She deserved to win it also. My logic was that she played a great game as an innocent. She made such valid points on Kullu, and then on me, too. If I had not blackmailed, she would have taken me out, too! I think me making her win is also her making me win. I feel it is connected. If it were a boy, then I might have got rid of him (giggles)!”

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{{^usCountry}} After Krystle blackmailed Rida to be a traitor, it was a game of dice. Because Rida could not take the switch of an innocent turning into a traitor, and also had an emotional breakdown in the later episodes. Rida said Krystle looked after her and that they had each other's backs. ‘I could not convince myself to write her name’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Krystle blackmailed Rida to be a traitor, it was a game of dice. Because Rida could not take the switch of an innocent turning into a traitor, and also had an emotional breakdown in the later episodes. Rida said Krystle looked after her and that they had each other's backs. ‘I could not convince myself to write her name’ {{/usCountry}}

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Krystle added, “There were so many vulnerable parts where I felt like I had a baby sister. I was like, ‘Listen, we got this. We will be fine.' So I could not convince myself to write her name at that time. How can I be such a dogla (two-faced) human that I championed her and then wrote her name to get her out! I wouldn’t be able to live with myself. Also I feel the wins feel better when you share it with someone!”

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Rida added that she would be just as fine if Krystle had written her name instead. “Now that would be an amazing move! It is like a game of chess! Where you don't expect what the next move is! As a player, it would be just as good!”

All episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are available on Amazon Prime Video.