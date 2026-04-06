Kubbra Sait says Prakash Jha didn't give her script for Sankalp; spills Nana Patekar's secret to longevity | Interview

Actor Kubbra Sait is earning praise yet again for her performance in Prakash Jha's show Sankalp. In the socio-political drama, she steps into the role of DCP Parveen Sheikh, a committed police officer with a strong sense of loyalty and friendship. Kubbra Sait talks about her role in Sankalp.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kubbra revealed how Prakash Jha decided to expand her part beyond a cameo after just one meeting, and also shared her experience of working with veteran actor Nana Patekar.

“At first, I thought it was a joke” Kubbra recalls her initial reaction when she was approached for the show. “I was very pleased with myself. I mean, at first you think it’s a joke, right? It’s Prakash Jha’s office. But it wasn’t a joke,” she says with a laugh. The actor reveals she first connected with the team over a call before meeting Jha in person. “Meeting Baba was such a fun and peaceful experience. He’s wonderful. I really enjoyed meeting him.”

From a cameo to something bigger Interestingly, Kubbra had originally signed on for a brief appearance, but things soon changed. “I don’t know what he was thinking, but it turned out to be pretty fabulous. Even when I knew it was a special appearance, I had no qualms doing it. Then he met me and said, ‘Tu ja, main likhta hoon (you go, I'll write)’. That made it even more exciting.” For Kubbra, the organic evolution of her role felt just right. “I really couldn’t have asked for anything more or different. It just played out perfectly.”

“He didn’t even give me the script” One of the most surprising aspects for Kubbra was not being given the full script. “I remember he didn’t even give me the rest of the script. He said, ‘Tu marr jaati hai, tujhe kya karna jaanke (You die, why do you want to know what happens next)’,” she recalls.

It was only after watching the show that she understood the true weight of her character. “I realised I had very big stakes in the story. After I die, that’s when the problems actually begin. I was like, wow… I was the main problem!” she adds, clearly amused.

Learning from Nana Patekar Working alongside Nana Patekar turned out to be one of the most enriching experiences for Kubbra. “For me, it’s the ease with which he carries himself. He’s approachable, comforting, and completely at ease in his own skin,” she says. She also highlights his professionalism and clarity. “At his level of experience, to still work with such kindness and precision, it makes you realise that’s probably the secret to his longevity. That was a big learning for me.”

A set that felt like home Kubbra describes the environment on set as “wholesome” and deeply collaborative. “The mahaul (environment) was very sweet, and that comes from Prakash Jha being the captain of the ship. He’s very old-school; he brings everyone together,” she explains. She fondly recalls the camaraderie between Jha and Patekar. “They’ve been friends for years, and it’s fascinating to watch them like young boys, cracking jokes, sharing stories. We stayed on set, ate every meal together, and discussed scripts after pack-up. It really became a family, and not in a forced way.”

And there was a special highlight, “When Nana cooks, everyone eats—and it’s delicious! Honestly, it was really, really wholesome to be part of this set.”