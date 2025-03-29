Mumbai, Actor Kubbra Sait, known for web series such as "Sacred Games", "Foundation" as well as films "Jawaani Jaaneman" and "Deva", says she is really excited for her upcoming movie "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" with veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. It's a legacy project for me: Kubbra Sait on working in David Dhawan's new film

Billed as a family entertainer, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" also stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hedge.

"I'm really excited. Working with David Dhawan sir was a legacy project in my life. I get to work with the 'No 1' director. It's pretty awesome. I can't speak much about that...

"I was working for the bits and parts that I did with a very dear friend, Mrunal and my other friend who was also my co-student in acting class, Varun Dhawan," Sait told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 here.

The actor, popular on Instagram for sharing her "bad dad jokes" reels with her close to 600,000 followers, also spoke about navigating social media.

Asked if she feels the need to self-censor, Sait said social media is here to stay and one needs to develop a relationship with it.

"For starters, I feel you need to have fun and I have fun when I put those jokes out. The second part of just being a creative person, given the environment that you're in, I'm not speaking about censorship, I feel it's important that if you say something and mean something, then you stand by it.

"Unfortunately, we all are missing a little courage and I'm not saying stand by what you're saying in a way that it's you against the world but it's you by your own self. That's two strengths together. I feel there's a lot of power when you look at it that way. You just have to be you and I think I'm having fun being me, interacting with people," she added.

On Friday evening, the actor turned showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura's athleisure collection. She walked the runway in two outfits: red zig-zag striped ensemble and animal-printed knee-length shorts with open jacket.

For Sait, comfort comes first when it comes to athleisure.

"The fabric also needs to be breathable, you need to feel like it's a nice hug. Sometimes your fabric bites into your skin, and you don't feel very comfortable. It needs to be buttery and this is buttery, it's fun, I like that."

