Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

It's a legacy project for me: Kubbra Sait on working in David Dhawan's new film

PTI |
Mar 29, 2025 02:39 PM IST

It's a legacy project for me: Kubbra Sait on working in David Dhawan's new film

Mumbai, Actor Kubbra Sait, known for web series such as "Sacred Games", "Foundation" as well as films "Jawaani Jaaneman" and "Deva", says she is really excited for her upcoming movie "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" with veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

It's a legacy project for me: Kubbra Sait on working in David Dhawan's new film
It's a legacy project for me: Kubbra Sait on working in David Dhawan's new film

Billed as a family entertainer, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" also stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hedge.

"I'm really excited. Working with David Dhawan sir was a legacy project in my life. I get to work with the 'No 1' director. It's pretty awesome. I can't speak much about that...

"I was working for the bits and parts that I did with a very dear friend, Mrunal and my other friend who was also my co-student in acting class, Varun Dhawan," Sait told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 here.

The actor, popular on Instagram for sharing her "bad dad jokes" reels with her close to 600,000 followers, also spoke about navigating social media.

Asked if she feels the need to self-censor, Sait said social media is here to stay and one needs to develop a relationship with it.

"For starters, I feel you need to have fun and I have fun when I put those jokes out. The second part of just being a creative person, given the environment that you're in, I'm not speaking about censorship, I feel it's important that if you say something and mean something, then you stand by it.

"Unfortunately, we all are missing a little courage and I'm not saying stand by what you're saying in a way that it's you against the world but it's you by your own self. That's two strengths together. I feel there's a lot of power when you look at it that way. You just have to be you and I think I'm having fun being me, interacting with people," she added.

On Friday evening, the actor turned showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura's athleisure collection. She walked the runway in two outfits: red zig-zag striped ensemble and animal-printed knee-length shorts with open jacket.

For Sait, comfort comes first when it comes to athleisure.

"The fabric also needs to be breathable, you need to feel like it's a nice hug. Sometimes your fabric bites into your skin, and you don't feel very comfortable. It needs to be buttery and this is buttery, it's fun, I like that."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / It's a legacy project for me: Kubbra Sait on working in David Dhawan's new film
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On