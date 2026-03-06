Sankalp trailer: Nana Patekar is a master strategist in saga of power struggle from Prakash Jha
Filmmaker Prakash Jha is coming up with a new socio-political thriller Sankalp, which strars Nana Patekar in his OTT debut.
Filmmaker Prakash Jha is coming up with a new socio-political thriller, Sankalp, which stars Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Kubrra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha, amongst others. The trailer for the show was unveiled on Thursday.
On Thursday, the show's trailer was unveiled. As per the makers, Sankalp dives into the "mechanics of power, revenge, ideological war, protege, politics, corruption and bureaucracy in modern India."
Anchored in the thematic triad of Sanskaar, Satta, Samarpan, the teaser introduces “Nana Patekar as Ma'at Saab, a commanding master strategist whose presence dominates every frame. Standing in ideological opposition are Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi, their friction hinting at an imminent power struggle.”
Adding to the intrigue, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub portrays a fiercely loyal disciple, bound to his guru Ma'at Saab by an allegiance that runs deeper than it appears, read a press note.
Speaking about his OTT debut, Nana Patekar shared, “Playing Ma’at saab has been a huge learning and it led me to explore a new dimension. It’s a character layered with silence, conflict and consequences. Working again with Prakash Jha is always special because he tells stories that don’t spell everything out. They mirror the world as it is, and they stay with you. Lastly, this project becomes extra special as I mark my debut in the OTT world with Amazon MX Player and can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of Sankalp.”
Director and Producer Prakash Jha added, “I have always believed that storytelling carries responsibility. Sankalp is built on that belief, examining power, intent, and consequence in a way that stays with the audience. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player and Jio Studios has allowed this vision to reach audiences far and wide, amplifying the impact of a story that matters. A story truly succeeds when it leaves behind questions that challenge our understanding of the world.”
Sankalp will be released on Amazon MX Player on March 11.
