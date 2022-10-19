Kunal Roy Kapur on the weird connection between Delhi Belly, Tripling 3: ‘This is another kind of typecasting’

Kunal Roy Kapur is all set to return along with the three siblings in Tripling season 3. The actor plays Pranav, husband of Chanchal (played by Maanvi Gagroo) in the show headed by her and her two onscreen brothers, played by Sumeet Vyas and Amol Parashar. Kunal made his Bollywood debut with Delhi Belly and is the brother of actor Aditya Roy Kapur and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. But the actor stands out with his variety of roles in projects which range from 2020’s comedy show Sandwiched Forever to murder mystery, Footfairy and shares the simple reason behind why star kids end up joining the film industry and shouldn’t be looked down upon. Also read: Maanvi Gagroo reacts to fans' queries about Chanchal's baby

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Kunal reveals why he ends up getting lines related to ‘poop’ as seen in the Tripling season 3 trailer. He also talks about his best shot which required him to simply catch up on sleep. Excerpts:

Do you play a major role in solving the crisis the three siblings are dealing with in season 3?

My involvement is a lot more in this season. I was happy with the script as in the last season, they were literally looking for my (missing) character. I am more involved in this season. The character has his own problems with Chanchal and is also trying to help in solving the issue of his wife’s parents’ separation. He is definitely more involved with the family because he doesn’t have his mom and dad around and has integrated well into this family. Every actor has an arc in this season, with their own problems as well. This is more of an internal trip than an external trip. In the last two seasons, the siblings go on a road trip, this time there is a trek.

A look at the trailer and your first words are ‘poop, I want to poop’. This reminds us of Delhi Belly? What is this poop connection?

I think everyone wants to use me in some connection with it. Its sort of little tribute to Delhi Belly in that sense. This is another kind of typecasting where they give me this line. Its like a tribute to how I started my career in the toilet.

Tripling 3 has been shot in a jungle. Did you face any major challenges in filming of the show?

The good thing is everyone is very supportive of each other and have a great rapport. There was once a challenge when we could not take any transport, and had to walk through the forest area, down the slope, along with the equipment. We would go at around 2 am or 6 am or do a night shift and it was cold as well. In the spirit of the moment and we all laugh a lot, so it was as much fun as it was challenging.

Do you have a funny incident to share from the shoot?

There is a scene where I was required to just lie down in the hammock in the background for four hours and pretend to be sleeping. It was so lovely to do such wonderful background acting by simply lying down in the hammock all day.

Star kids are often looked down upon amid the ongoing nepotism debate. Share you views about the same.

It doesn’t apply in our case, we are not born into film industry. Even those who are born into film families, I don’t think there is anything wrong if they want to be a part of the industry. It is like every other business in our country. People who are born in the film industry, want to be like their parents. There is nothing wrong in following into your parents’ footsteps. Whether you succeed or fail depends on your own talent, you do get more opportunities but that’s the same in any sort of family operated business. You can do very well in that business or you could even destroy it as well. There have been people born in film families but they have not been successful because they have not been accepted by the audience. No one has a right to tell people what they should do or should not do. Being born in the film industry doesn’t mean not having a right to join the industry.

Imagine a baby born with films around them, they are on sets all the time, they are the people they know, they have an affinity towards acting, storytelling, directing, cinematography because their parents are in the industry. They can do something else as well. It’s a personal choice. Of course, more opportunities are there for them but that’s natural. You are part of the industry, people will try to support you as much as they can.

Your family members are in the industry as well. Do you watch each other’s work and comment on it.

We definitely see each other’s work and share our opinions. We try not to pass judgements and are generally very supportive of each other. We do share stories of our own work experiences.

What other projects you have in pipeline.

I am doing one more comedy show with the one who made Sandwiched Forever. I am also doing an anthology with four stories.

Your 2020 television film Footfairy wasn’t well received as the killer was never revealed in the murder mystery.

It was open ended. It was about a character’s expression rather than the killer. I think the audience felt the same frustration the character was feeling. There was no closure.

