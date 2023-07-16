Kusha Kapila reacts to being called ‘fame digger’ for sharing pic with Deepika Padukone

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila collaborated with Deepika Padukone recently. On Sunday, she posted a photo with Deepika on her Instagram account when one user called her ‘fame digger’ in the comment. Kusha did not let it slide and responded with a savage answer. Also read: Kusha Kapila breaks her silence on online attacks for separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia Kusha Kapila responded to Instagram user who called her ‘fame digger.’

Sharing the photo with Deepika Padukone, Kusha shared her work experience with Deepika. She wrote, “I am out of captions because look at her. Thank you for all the love on our collab my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory.”

Responding to the post, someone commented, “Fame digger.” Replying to the person, Kusha said, “You can do better. Try again.” Her answer is being praised by some fans while others suggested to Kusha to ignore it.

Kusha was recently in the news after she announced her separation from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. In a statement, she had shared, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," it further added.

Ever since then, she faced online attacks from trolls who claimed that she left Zorawar after finding success in her career. Later, she clarified, "This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It's done now).”

She further revealed, "Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn't mean I haven't seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars (useless, disgusting mosquitoes) with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over."

