Labrinth reacts to Sam Levinson saying he is unaware why Euphoria S3 doesn't feature his music: ‘People comfortably lie’

Ahead of the release of the third season of Euphoria, the drama behind the scenes has taken a new turn. The show, starring Zendaya, is one of the buzziest titles of the year. Last month, music composer Labrinth appeared to distance himself from the HBO show, posting a strong reaction on Instagram. After the show's premiere a few days ago, Labrinth has once again responded to comments from creator Sam Levinson about the fallout.

What did Labrinth say?

Zendaya stars in the lead role in the third season of Euphoria. (Patrick Wymore/HBO via AP)(AP)

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Labrith took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people. So no cap. I decided to remove whatever music I had in it. I spoke to HBO as far as I know we are cool. I left because- last truth- when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me but I don't let people treat me like s***.”

Labrinth via Instagram Stories.

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{{^usCountry}} Sam was asked about the fallout in an interview with Rolling Stone where he just said: “I don’t know.” However, he went on to call Labrinth an incredible collaborator and credited him for building the show’s entire sound. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sam was asked about the fallout in an interview with Rolling Stone where he just said: “I don’t know.” However, he went on to call Labrinth an incredible collaborator and credited him for building the show’s entire sound. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With Labrinth not scoring Season 3 of Euphoria, Hans Zimmer would also serve as the show's solo composer. In the previous seasons, Labrinth's songs like Forever, Still Don't Know My Name, and I Never Felt So Alone, which featured Billie Eilish, were widely loved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Labrinth not scoring Season 3 of Euphoria, Hans Zimmer would also serve as the show's solo composer. In the previous seasons, Labrinth's songs like Forever, Still Don't Know My Name, and I Never Felt So Alone, which featured Billie Eilish, were widely loved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Labrinth had earlier aimed at his record label and the HBO show and said, “I’m done with this industry. ***k Columbia,” he Double ***k Euphoria. I’m out. Thank you and good night.” In a separate post, Labrinth added, “I want to have meaningful interactions… I don’t want to use anyone I don’t want to be used. I hope people stop acting like this is just how it’s done. It doesn’t have to be done that way. Fake ain’t a good business plan.” About Euphoria {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement posted on his Instagram account, Labrinth had earlier aimed at his record label and the HBO show and said, “I’m done with this industry. ***k Columbia,” he Double ***k Euphoria. I’m out. Thank you and good night.” In a separate post, Labrinth added, “I want to have meaningful interactions… I don’t want to use anyone I don’t want to be used. I hope people stop acting like this is just how it’s done. It doesn’t have to be done that way. Fake ain’t a good business plan.” About Euphoria {{/usCountry}}

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The show is written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson. Zendaya returns as Rue Bennett alongside the likes of Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Dominic Fike, and Maude Apatow. Rue is trying to get going when she is reminded that she owes money to drug dealer Laurie. Meanwhile, Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) are married! Then there's Jules (Hunter Schafer), with whom Rue has had a past. They catch up too.

Euphoria premieres on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max. Viewers in India can watch the show on JioHotstar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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