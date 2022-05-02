Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant wants to tell ex Sara Khan not to 'take the limelight' from him

Ali Mercchant, who joined his ex-wife Sara Khan on Lock Upp, is now out of the show. He has said that he felt hurt after being mocked for being in the show due to her and added that he doesn't want to see her face ever again. The two got married on Bigg Boss 4 and separated soon after. Also read: Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant talks about his second marriage and divorce, says 'she wanted me to quit DJing'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali and Sara got into several fights during their time on Lock Upp as Sara claimed that he has been called on the show due to her. Post his exit, Ali said that he doesn't want Sara to steal the limelight from him and claimed that he was in the best phase of his life.

“It was very tough and hurtful to be mocked that I was in the show because of my ex. I have moved on in my life and I wanted to utilise the chance I got through Lock Upp. I don’t have the habit of lying or to keep lying to cover up things. Now that I am out of the show, I just want to tell my ex- don't take the limelight from me," Alia said about Sara during an interview to ETimes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further added, “People who think bad about others, good things never happen to them. She didn’t get the audience's love neither the qaidis (inmates) supported her. I am not one of those who use others for their own advantage or damage other’s work to benefit from it. I know a lot of people in this industry do stuff to be in the limelight and with me an unfortunate controversy happened in the past where I was not even at fault. I don’t want to give any importance to her because I am doing well for myself and I am currently in the best phase of my life. I don’t want to malign anyone to be in the limelight. I don’t want to see my ex- Sara Khan’s face ever again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lock Upp is a captivity based reality show that streams on AltBalaji and MX Player. The show has several celeb contestants in a mock prison. It is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut with Karan Kundrra serving as the jailor in select episodes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.