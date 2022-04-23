Lock Upp: Anjali Arora wants Munawar Faruqui to meet her boyfriend, says 'he's very funny, cracks mean jokes'

After Prince Narula reminded them that they have people waiting in the world outside of the reality show Lock Upp, Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui were seen discussing her boyfriend. Munawar wondered if she would spend time with her boyfriend while Anjali asked him if he'd meet her boyfriend after the show is over. Kangana Ranaut is the host on Lock Upp. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui says his dad won't let him drive)

Munawar and Anjali were seen talking at night, after the lights went off. Munawar asked Anjali if she would spend time with her boyfriend, or her family soon after stepping out of the show. She said that family would come first, and then her boyfriend but added, “Wo wahi rahega ghar pe, family hai meri (He will be there, he is family).”

Munawar then asked, “Uske saath time spend karegi," and Anjali replied, “Ghumne jana hai (Will roam around).” He responded with a simple but curt "nice". Anjali then asked him, “Tu milega na? Wo bhi bahut hasaata hai (You will meet him, right? He is also very funny). (He cracks) mean jokes." Munawar smiled and said, “Mere jaise mean jokes koi nahi maarta (No one can crack mean jokes as I do).” She nodded in agreement and said, "You have not cracked many mean jokes at my expense. "

Earlier in the day, Anjali had told Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey that she was hurt by Munawar's repeated allegations of betrayal. Insisting she'd have much more to say if she were to talk about betrayal, Anjali said, "Tumhe nahi lagta ki tumhe sach batana chahiye. Tab main lehrau jhanda dosti ka? Tab bhi to maine let go kiya na ki uski life hai (You did not think of telling me the truth. Should I start questioning your intentions for the friendship? But I let go of such a huge issue). But, he is not ready to take this in the game's spirit."

