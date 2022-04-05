Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lock Upp day 36 written updates: Mandana Karimi says her ex-husband 'slept with whoever I knew'

Lock Upp day 36 written update: Talking to Azma Fallah, Mandana Karimi shared how her mom-in-law used to ask her wear ‘only salwar kameez’.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 07:29 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mandana Karimi talked about her past marriage in the recent episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. Kangana Ranaut is the host of Lock Upp, which streams online on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Lock Upp: Payal apologises to Muslims after allegedly calling Zeeshan terrorist)

Talking to Azma Fallah, Mandana Karimi said, "I got married at 27. We dated for two and half years, got engaged. We then courted for seven months and then got married. Then, we were separated for long. Divorce to abhi hua hai (My divorce just got through in 2021), 2021 me. We were separated. And, in those four years, he slept with whoever I knew."

A shocked Azma asked her, "Including friends?" and Mandana told her, "Mere paas friends nahi hain (I do not have friends)." Asked why he did not divorce her earlier, Mandana said it was part of her secret because no one knows it.

Mandana also revealed, "Before marriage, my then boyfriend's mother used to send me flowers and doughnuts. We even went for coffee, shopping, parties, and spa sessions. She would ensure I never go out alone anywhere. Even if I did go out alone, she'd call up everyone there to ensure that I was actually at that place. "

"Suddenly it all changed (after marriage) and it was like 'sirf salwar kameez pehno, mandir ke samne bus baitho (Wear only salwar kameez and sit in front of the temple)'. She would stop me from talking to my girlfriends who were single, labelling them as  a bad influence. I then realised, no matter who the friends or family members are, if your partner doesn't support you, you stand nowhere," she added.

Mandana Karimi married Gaurav Gupta in January 2017,  being in a relationship with him for two years. She filed a case of domestic violence against him and his family in July 2017 but withdrew the complaint in August 2017.

